The 25 funniest tweets from women in 2018: bomb cyclones, New Years & more!

Welcome to 2018!!!!! New year, new.... actually, everything is pretty much the same. Life is still a shit show. Coffee is still the only reason to get out of bed. And funny people are still being funny on Twitter. And, just like in 2017, a lot of those funny people just happen to be women.
Enjoy these 25 tweets from the first week of 2018, by our favorite funny women on Twitter and yours:
1.
Winter Storm Grayson is the full name of a kid in my building in Brooklyn— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) January 4, 2018
2.
If you really wanna honor the spirit of 2017, instead of kissing someone at midnight, push them off a bridge— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) December 31, 2017
3.
I know it’s weird to masturbate to Black Mirror, but I’m only doing it because every episode of this season is female-driven.— Jasmine Pierce (@jasminecomedy) December 31, 2017
4.
the upside of drinking water is you live a long and healthy life, the downside is you spend most of your limited time on earth in a stall— Ziwe (@ziwe) December 31, 2017
5.
Not for nothing, but no woman has ever threatened a foreign dictator with her very large vagina.— OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 3, 2018
6.
I didn’t watch the ball drop yet so no spoilers please.— Jessie (@NicCageMatch) January 1, 2018
7.
“Is this ok?? You never know these days lol” - a man trying to make half the population seem petty for wanting basic respect— Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) January 2, 2018
8.
At least most dudes are pretty bad at finding the button.— Kashana (@kashanacauley) January 3, 2018
9.
i’m fucking crying, look at this guy from my best friends tinder pic.twitter.com/ElnKkHNPMb— chelsey (@chelseymayr) December 30, 2017
10.
Lots of people think Hillary stayed with Bill purely for political reasons but I seen enough dope women stay with trash ass dudes to know she probably just like that nigga— Rae Sanni (@raesanni) January 4, 2018
11.
"Alexa play Ignition Remix by R. Kelly"— Janelle James (@janellejcomic) December 31, 2017
Alexa: No
Me: What? Why?
Alexa: You know what he did
Me: Oh right. I forgot
Alexa: ..................................................No you didn't.
12.
Olives have assholes, never forget. pic.twitter.com/OjjPC0eoZX— April Lavalle (@imatoofbrush) January 1, 2018
13.
i thought we’d have flying cars by 2018 but surprise it’s just memes— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) January 1, 2018
14.
2018 boyfriend standards:— jamie loftus (@hamburgerphone) January 4, 2018
1) cannot actively want me dead
2) kinda tall
15.
forgot to make a resolution so I'm just gonna pick one thing I've already done today and run with it— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018
16.
Millenials. Walking around like they rent the place.— Spence (@SpenceDen) January 3, 2018
17.
the customer is always WRONG ive never known a more incorrect group of people than the customer— hannah shakari (@han_shak) January 3, 2018
18.
im prankin this guy as if im sending nudes but in reality...im literally typing “Attachment: 1 Image” pic.twitter.com/QrwS8SrEad— pobre diabla (@saucynatt) January 3, 2018
19.
a girl passed out at the party im at and was out for a solid hour or so and then we started playing africa and she rose from the dead right in the middle of the chorus— *:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ (@satinmilk) January 1, 2018
20.
I was in Walgreens and a girl screamed out “this my third Walgreens who tf buying up all the plan b’s?!” 😭😭😭 y’all know I died in there. Like crying tears— ole' razzle dazzle (@notnice_Jenn) January 1, 2018
21.
2018 will be about overcoming your damons. pic.twitter.com/luQnkkNJE3— blurdia blurgan (@blaudiablogan) January 1, 2018
22.
Let's be real, we all have some old acquaintances that should legit be forgot— Kate Willett (@katewillett) January 1, 2018
23.
Jeff Sessions 100% calls weed The Devil’s Lettuce— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 4, 2018
24.
my thigh gap is just a painted tunnel by Wile E. Coyote— Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 3, 2018
25.
have we ruled out that winter storm "grayson" is hitting the east coast to check out colleges— Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) January 4, 2018