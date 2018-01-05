The 25 funniest tweets from women in 2018: bomb cyclones, New Years & more!

Welcome to 2018!!!!! New year, new.... actually, everything is pretty much the same. Life is still a shit show. Coffee is still the only reason to get out of bed. And funny people are still being funny on Twitter. And, just like in 2017, a lot of those funny people just happen to be women.

Enjoy these 25 tweets from the first week of 2018, by our favorite funny women on Twitter and yours:

1.

Winter Storm Grayson is the full name of a kid in my building in Brooklyn — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) January 4, 2018

2.

If you really wanna honor the spirit of 2017, instead of kissing someone at midnight, push them off a bridge — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) December 31, 2017

3.

I know it’s weird to masturbate to Black Mirror, but I’m only doing it because every episode of this season is female-driven. — Jasmine Pierce (@jasminecomedy) December 31, 2017

4.

the upside of drinking water is you live a long and healthy life, the downside is you spend most of your limited time on earth in a stall — Ziwe (@ziwe) December 31, 2017

5.

Not for nothing, but no woman has ever threatened a foreign dictator with her very large vagina. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 3, 2018

6.