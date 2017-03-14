Advertising

Bodybuilder Diana Andrews posted an Instagram of a woman on a treadmill at the gym, and wrote in the words "love handles" underneath her, according to Elite Daily. Then she posted a second picture with the words, "I bet she's ordering [burger emojis] for delivery." The bodybuilder put the picture and her fat-shaming judgment on view for all her 17,000 followers. Just cruel.

Working out at the gym can be stressful, because you and your body are on view to everyone and anyone at the gym, and we don't all have the perfect bodies that bodybuilders do. You might tell yourself no one is mocking or fat-shaming you, but then things like this happen.

You would think that even if a person was spiteful enough to want to body-shame a random stranger at the gym, they'd remember the cautionary tale of Dani Mathers, the Playboy model who is now facing possible jail time after Snapchatting an older woman showering in the locker room. Where was Diana Andrews for all that? Because this is basically the same thing, only this woman was fortunate enough not to be nude when the bodybuilder snapped her.

Just like Mathers, Diana Andrews issued a flimsy apology on her Instagram account, which is now private. But screenshots of her post had already begun to make the rounds on social media, and the backlash had started.

#DianaAndrews #Bodyshaming Diana Andrews you should be banned from all gyms for posting those pics and shaming the poor woman online. — Tony The Tiger (@BolloxAnthony) March 14, 2017

"It wasn't my intention to body shame, hurt or disrespect anyone" - Diana Andrews.



Then what was your intention exactly? pic.twitter.com/IObdbztwjp — Mila (@MilaCGates) March 13, 2017

Diana Andrews then posted a longer apology on Facebook.

It reads:

I want to explain my self for what I have done Tuesday evening after my training session. I saw this girl walking on the treadmill, talking on her phone, and I made a video and added a comment that she's probably ordering take away. The whole point of this video was that she's using her phone while on the treadmill. The whole story was turned upside down by taking a screenshot and adding comments that I'm body shaming this woman. I would never do this, it's not who I am. I'm always encouraging people to do their best and push themselves. I'm here to motivate, especially women, not to be afraid and get that work done. People that know me know I'm not a bully. . . I deeply regret that I took that video.

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Emmy Gilmour of the Recovery Clinic, which helps people with eating disorders, said:

This is a really tragic example of a how society has conditioned women to judge and compare one another. We’re living in an era where it’s normal to tell women that they’re inadequate, and that they must apologise for how they look. The solidarity between women is breaking down, when really, we should be supporting one another no matter the shape, size or weight.

Diana Andrews actually might regret posting the video, but it seems more likely that's due to the backlash than really caring about other people's feelings.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.