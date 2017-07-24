Advertising

Journalist Julia Carpenter was reading a novel by legendary American author John Updike when she came across a very disturbing passage. And so she did what anyone does in 2017 when they are disturbed: she shared a screenshot on Twitter.

The screenshot soon went viral. Clearly, others were disturbed as well.

This is what happens when we let men write books pic.twitter.com/BwQDX337K4 — Julia Carpenter (@juliaccarpenter) July 21, 2017

"This is what happens when we let men write books," she wrote cheekily, about the book Witches of Eastwick by John Updike. She also added her own message: "WHAT THE HELL."

Right there on page 155 of the witches of freaking eastwick!! — Julia Carpenter (@juliaccarpenter) July 21, 2017

The bizarre passage, apparently on page freaking 155, describes a woman peeing. But according to the author of the book, peeing is an arduous and complex task for women.

"And she had to sit on the toilet some minutes waiting for the pee to come," the author writes. Okay, fine, "shy bladder" is a thing for some people. But weirdly, the book then goes on to praise the way men pee, like men are some kind of Olympic champions of urination (this mom might disagree):

Men, they were able to conjure it up immediately, that was one of their powers.

Ah yes, "conjuring" urine. A great male power. The passage continues:

That thunderous splashing as they stood lordly above the bowl.

Ummm, excuse me, "thunderous splashing?" "LORDLY"??

Oh god, there's more:

Everything about them was more direct, their insides weren't the maze women's were, for the pee to find its way through.

A maze???

There are lots of problems with this passage, including the fact that it's spreading all kinds of false information about female anatomy. Twitter luckily was able to set the record straight about the way women pee, vs. the way men pee (spoiler: it's basically the same).

Well actually... women's urethras are much shorter than men's so not only is this terrible writing it's also wrong — Susan Johnson (@sooznshmoozn) July 22, 2017

Gadzooks, this guy is the best at human anatomy, just LOOK at how much more complex women's urinary tracts are, gosh, wow, impressive. pic.twitter.com/OZSMDOnsrs — R K (@Ruadhain_K) July 21, 2017

I really, really, really want John Updike to draw a diagram of what he thinks female anatomy looks like. — Hannah Shaw-Williams (@HSW3K) July 21, 2017

For starters, women actually have shorter urethras than men. — Hannah Shaw-Williams (@HSW3K) July 21, 2017

THE PEE WILL NEVER ESCAPE THIS MIND-BENDING LABYRINTH pic.twitter.com/j5bog9RlPR — Hannah Shaw-Williams (@HSW3K) July 21, 2017

AND no prostates to get in the way. Much simpler, really.... — Julie Davis (@JulieDa58042730) July 21, 2017

Of course, the conversation got slightly hijacked by jokes about John Updike's last name. It's just too easy.

john updike jokes hehe pic.twitter.com/lnQUMP4Iv2 — Julia Carpenter (@juliaccarpenter) July 21, 2017

What's updike — Courage ✨ (@courage_the_cat) July 21, 2017

we have names you know 😂 — ✨ LR IN AUGUST (@takoyaken) July 21, 2017

And of course, someone had to "not all men" the situation.

Erm.. please don't put us all in the same boat. You alienate those of us who also think this is fucking weird. — Chris Swain (@CSwain1991) July 21, 2017

But he got shut down.

Naw, just the ones with super fragile egos. The other men in this thread are doing just fine. — (((Antifakat))) 🌹 (@ififorget) July 21, 2017

And others are roasting John Updike, who is not alive to defend himself.

Freaking John Updike, y'all — Julia Carpenter (@juliaccarpenter) July 21, 2017

I have never felt more affirmed in my decision to not bother with Updike than I do right now. — Margaret H. Willison (@MrsFridayNext) July 21, 2017

They are not pulling any punches.

I had to read Updike for my English degree and I hated every word. He's always struck me as pretentious and self-important. — feelslikefire (@wonderthighs41) July 22, 2017

DFW's "Just a penis with a thesaurus" is the best description of Updike I've ever heard. — Renato Pagnani (@rennavate) July 21, 2017

But this person may have said it best:

this passage unfolds swimmingly like a narration on a fake SNL commercial about toilets for women — savan (@holyschmidtt) July 21, 2017

Poor John Updike. A widely respected author with NO idea how women pee.

