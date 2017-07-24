Journalist Julia Carpenter was reading a novel by legendary American author John Updike when she came across a very disturbing passage. And so she did what anyone does in 2017 when they are disturbed: she shared a screenshot on Twitter.
The screenshot soon went viral. Clearly, others were disturbed as well.
"This is what happens when we let men write books," she wrote cheekily, about the book Witches of Eastwick by John Updike. She also added her own message: "WHAT THE HELL."
The bizarre passage, apparently on page freaking 155, describes a woman peeing. But according to the author of the book, peeing is an arduous and complex task for women.
"And she had to sit on the toilet some minutes waiting for the pee to come," the author writes. Okay, fine, "shy bladder" is a thing for some people. But weirdly, the book then goes on to praise the way men pee, like men are some kind of Olympic champions of urination (this mom might disagree):
Men, they were able to conjure it up immediately, that was one of their powers.
Ah yes, "conjuring" urine. A great male power. The passage continues:
That thunderous splashing as they stood lordly above the bowl.
Ummm, excuse me, "thunderous splashing?" "LORDLY"??
Oh god, there's more:
Everything about them was more direct, their insides weren't the maze women's were, for the pee to find its way through.
A maze???
There are lots of problems with this passage, including the fact that it's spreading all kinds of false information about female anatomy. Twitter luckily was able to set the record straight about the way women pee, vs. the way men pee (spoiler: it's basically the same).
Of course, the conversation got slightly hijacked by jokes about John Updike's last name. It's just too easy.
And of course, someone had to "not all men" the situation.
But he got shut down.
And others are roasting John Updike, who is not alive to defend himself.
They are not pulling any punches.
But this person may have said it best:
Poor John Updike. A widely respected author with NO idea how women pee.