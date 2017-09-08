Advertising

Bras—aka boob prisons—have been condemning womankind for decades, containing fleshy blobs into cages so the people they're attached to can move.

Facebook, who we learned this week was cool with selling political ad space to the Russians, is apparently scandalized by the existence of breasts, and banned this really good, really "real" bra ad.

The ad features women in breasts in uncomfortable situations that having boobs demands. According to News.com.au, Facebook rejected the ad on the grounds it might be of "potential offense to the community."

Say what? Offensive to whom?

A spokesperson for Berlei told Honey:

Berlei believes this case highlights society’s issues where breasts are classed as sexual property. They would like to change the narrative of how brands advertise to women and hope to be able to take their message to their online community without being suppressed.

The truth hurts. YouTube

People of the internet agree.

And are grateful for the commercial's clever realness.

Thankyou #Berlei for the most honest and relatable ad I have ever seen. I HEAR YA!!!! https://t.co/KWFB8DiZVZ — SJ Lawrie (@Sammijl89) September 7, 2017

Not sure what all the fuss is about. Can relate to uncomfortable bras. Berlei hits back - Facebook bans new bra ad https://t.co/DViJnfuuzj — Maria Pteris 💋 (@MariaPteris) September 8, 2017

Be not afraid of boobs, Facebook. They're allowed to exist not just in your users' sexy selfies.

