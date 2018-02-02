This girl's bra shopping horror story is giving everyone chills.

Gather 'round, children, and we'll tell you the tale of a spooky bra shopping experience.
Natalie (@n_brayshaw) went to buy a bra at a local Primark store in Glasgow, Scotland, and was victim of a bait-and-switch.
You have to admit...swapping your bra out in order to steal one is a pretty genius move.
The story went hugely viral with over 40,000 retweets, and inspired people to share their own similar tales.
This reminds me of the time when I was shopping with my nan and I put her old shoes on the sale rack while she was trying stuff on and a lady put my Nan’s shoes on and went to buy them and my nan had to tell her they were actually her old shoes— purple orange Ⓥ (@isthatsophiep) February 1, 2018
Happened to me in TJ HUGHES Middlesbrough liked a pair of boots opened the box to try on the other one and there’s a pair of stinking sweaty old boots in there. Called the assistant who rolled her eyes and said oh lord. Not again!!! @stephbreakfast 😂— Julia (@Bowes4Julia) February 2, 2018
I caught a woman doing this at Walmart when I worked the fitting room!! Like, girl I can see your deodorant stains on it😫😖— Bailey 😋🌀 (@baileymkbeads) February 1, 2018
It turns out that this sort of swap happens pretty often, and it can always get grosser.
Literally working in retail nothing surprises me. Once a girl started her period so she snagged new panties and shorts. Totally reasonable. BUT SHE LEFT HER BLOODY CLOTHES ON THE SALES RACK— ✈️ (@SimplySam_23) February 2, 2018
Not that's just too much.