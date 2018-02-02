This girl's bra shopping horror story is giving everyone chills.

Gather 'round, children, and we'll tell you the tale of a spooky bra shopping experience.

Natalie (@n_brayshaw) went to buy a bra at a local Primark store in Glasgow, Scotland, and was victim of a bait-and-switch.

tried on a bra in Primark & it was nice so I went to buy it but there was no tag so the guy went to find a supervisor to get a code, comes back & goes "this isn't ours, it's a swap" so someone has literally left THEIR OWN BRA on a hanger in order to shoplift one AND I TRIED IT ON — natalie (@n_brayshaw) January 31, 2018

You have to admit...swapping your bra out in order to steal one is a pretty genius move.

The story went hugely viral with over 40,000 retweets, and inspired people to share their own similar tales.

This reminds me of the time when I was shopping with my nan and I put her old shoes on the sale rack while she was trying stuff on and a lady put my Nan’s shoes on and went to buy them and my nan had to tell her they were actually her old shoes — purple orange Ⓥ (@isthatsophiep) February 1, 2018