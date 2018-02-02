This girl's bra shopping horror story is giving everyone chills.

Orli Matlow
Feb 02, 2018@8:34 PM
Gather 'round, children, and we'll tell you the tale of a spooky bra shopping experience.

Natalie (@n_brayshaw) went to buy a bra at a local Primark store in Glasgow, Scotland, and was victim of a bait-and-switch.

You have to admit...swapping your bra out in order to steal one is a pretty genius move.

The story went hugely viral with over 40,000 retweets, and inspired people to share their own similar tales.

It turns out that this sort of swap happens pretty often, and it can always get grosser.

Not that's just too much.

