Brock Turner's victim reveals what happened to her after the trial.

About a year-and-a-half ago, the internet was captivated by a powerful statement written by "Jane Doe," an anonymous 23-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted by very bad person Brock Turner back in 2015.

The statement, which she read during her trial as a letter to Turner, described in vivid detail both the assault and the impact it had on her life. Five months later, in an essay published in Glamour, Doe explains what her life was like in the time after the letter went viral.

During that time, 20-year-old Turner, whose face is now in the Dictionary next to the the word rape, was handed a "gentle" 6-month sentence in county jail. The judge determined that a longer sentence could have a "severe impact" on the former star swimmer, whose athletic accomplishments were played up throughout the trial. Ultimately, he only ended up serving half the sentence. Basically, he had one shitty summer.

In the essay for Glamour, Turner's victim writes about how this made her feel: