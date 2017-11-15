Female director makes powerful point about double standard in response to Bryan Cranston's controversial remarks.

In a recent interview with the BBC, actor Bryan Cranston said that he felt that Hollywood-exiled Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey could conceivably make comebacks after numerous allegations of sexual harassment were made against both men. Of course, they'd have to be really sorry and they'd have to have "put the work in," according to Cranston.

In the interview, Cranston said (of the disgraced men),

If they were to show us that they put the work in and are truly sorry and making amends and are not defending their actions but asking for forgiveness, then maybe down the road there is room for that, maybe so... Then it would be up to us to determine, case by case, whether this person deserves a second chance.

Director Lexi Alexander doesn't agree. I mean, she might agree that Hollywood could take these men back, but she pointed out that these men making a comeback would be just more evidence of the serious double standards for men and women in the TV and film industry.

Winona Ryder got blacklisted for 15 years for shoplifting. Nobody cared. The double standard in this town is unreal. https://t.co/Re5JVGYpKR — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) November 14, 2017

Responding to an article quoting Cranston from the interview, Alexander tweeted, "Winona Ryder got blacklisted for 15 years for shoplifting. Nobody cared. The double standard in this town is unreal."