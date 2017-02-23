Advertising

So apparently camel toe is a fashion trend of sorts in Asia, according to a website called NextShark. For anyone who doesn't know (is there anyone who doesn't know?), camel toe is what it's called when the shape of a woman's external genitals are visible through her pants. In general, visible camel toe a thing that women want to avoid, not draw attention to. But maybe that's all changing?

Fake Camel Toe Underwear is Apparently a Fashion Trend in Asia via /r/WTF https://t.co/iAumIbmn1u pic.twitter.com/wndU4OGYIn — me (@not_actuallyme) February 23, 2017

This underwear has fake camel toe built right into it. Camel toe on top of camel toe. Hey, folks, CHECK OUT MY CAMEL TOE!

In ecru and black, for all your fashion needs. NextShark

NextShark reports that some retailers market the underwear to men who are trying to appear effeminate.

Wow, check out the camel toe on that lady! Maybe she's born with it...maybe it's FAKE CAMEL TOE. NextShark

Now even if your actual genitals aren't up to the task of standing out awkwardly, you can get fake genitals in your underwear for enhancement. Like butt pads, but for your front!

