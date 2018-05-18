Student Body President writes scorching hot open letter to her school for criticizing her skirt length.

A student at Beaufort High School in South Carolina wrote a Facebook post about being stopped in the hallway over the length of her skirt. This is a pretty common story, but Carey Burgess isn't just any ordinary student. She's Student Body President of Beaufort and seems to be kind of an overachiever. She's also pretty conservative for a teen: she was even excited to meet Republican Carly Fiorina when she spoke recently!

If Carey Burgess is so successful and respected in her school, will someone actually take her seriously when she says arbitrary dress codes are sexist and disruptive? Probably not, but she sure puts Beaufort on blast in this viral post:

It reads: