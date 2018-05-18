Student Body President writes scorching hot open letter to her school for criticizing her skirt length.

A student at Beaufort High School in South Carolina wrote a Facebook post about being stopped in the hallway over the length of her skirt. This is a pretty common story, but Carey Burgess isn't just any ordinary student. She's Student Body President of Beaufort and seems to be kind of an overachiever. She's also pretty conservative for a teen: she was even excited to meet Republican Carly Fiorina when she spoke recently!
If Carey Burgess is so successful and respected in her school, will someone actually take her seriously when she says arbitrary dress codes are sexist and disruptive? Probably not, but she sure puts Beaufort on blast in this viral post:
It reads:
Today, I wore this outfit to Beaufort High School. About 20 minutes into the day, my friend and I were excused from class to venture to the vending machine because our teacher was planning to do nothing all class period, as usual. On our way back, I learned something very important about myself: I am a whore.
As I was walking down the hallway, I heard a voice behind me. "Your skirt is too short.You need to go to in-school suspension and then go home." Thank you, Mrs. Woods. Thank you for teaching me that looking good for school is NOT appropriate. Thank you for letting me know that while I may think that I am dressing up for my Teacher Cadet lesson, I am in fact dressing to go to a night club or the whore house. Thank you for bringing me to tears in front of my friends and classmates because you do not have the decency to pull me aside and explain the problem. Then again, I did not have the decency to put on real clothes today.
So maybe I am in the wrong. Maybe our society isn't yet advanced enough to handle 3 inches of my thigh. This is a patriarchal society and I am a woman. I have to be kept in my place, or I may do something that is so rarely seen in Beaufort High School- learn.
You saved me, Beaufort High. As Student Body President, junior marshal, and a recipient of the Palmetto Fellows, I was heading down the path of hard drugs (good thing you're testing next year!), strip clubs, and sugar daddies. I don't where I would be without your misogynistic views. How could I go on without a certain math teacher making sexist jokes all class? How could I survive without my science professor letting me know I am an inferior woman? Yes, I am a woman. I am woman with thighs, a butt, and a brain. I am bigger than Beaufort High School. All of us are. Maybe instead of worrying about my skirt, Beaufort High should take notice of its incompetent employees, and sexist leaders.
Carey will probably be the first Republican female president one day, so watch your back instead of Carey's hemline, Beaufort.