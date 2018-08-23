Cartoonist adorably captures all the most annoying things about being a woman.

Cartoonist adorably captures all the most annoying things about being a woman.
Orli Matlow
Aug 23, 2018@12:52 PM
Cassandra Calin is a 21-year-old Romanian-Canadian artist who draws adorable cartoons about the not-so-adorable parts of being a woman. "I draw comics inspired by my life," she writes, and they'll remind you of yours, from boob sweat to half-buns.

1. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

indeed.

2. The sweetest relief.

Best part of the day.

3. Kitties first.

Forever a cat lady.

4. Got buns, hun.

So majestic.

5. The monthly consolation prize.

Story of my life.

6. Cake and switch.

7. Beachy clean.

8. Decisions, decisions.

typical morning #sketch

9. Don't forgo the toe.

Ugh...

10. The most wonderful time of the year.

