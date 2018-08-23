Cartoonist adorably captures all the most annoying things about being a woman.

Advertising
Cassandra Calin is a 21-year-old Romanian-Canadian artist who draws adorable cartoons about the not-so-adorable parts of being a woman. "I draw comics inspired by my life," she writes, and they'll remind you of yours, from boob sweat to half-buns.
1. Desperate times call for desperate measures.
2. The sweetest relief.
3. Kitties first.
4. Got buns, hun.
5. The monthly consolation prize.
6. Cake and switch.
7. Beachy clean.
8. Decisions, decisions.
9. Don't forgo the toe.
10. The most wonderful time of the year.
