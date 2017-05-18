Advertising

Chelsea Manning is officially a free woman after being released from prison Wednesday morning.

In 2013, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in jail after leaking over 750,000 pages of classified documents and videos to WikiLeaks. As one of his last acts in office, President Obama commuted Manning's sentence, and she was released after seven years behind bars.

Manning, who came out as transgender in prison, is rejoining the world that she helped to change, and is documenting her first moments as a civilian on her Twitter and newly formed Instagram account.

The first picture Manning uploaded was of these new-looking converse sneakers alongside the caption "First steps of freedom!!"

First steps of freedom!! 😄 . . #chelseaisfree A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on May 17, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

She also shared her first post-prison meal of pizza and champagne.

So, im already enjoying my first hot, greasy pizza 😋 A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on May 17, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Here's to freedom and a new beginning. . . #ChelseaIsFree A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on May 17, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Good choices, btw.

Lastly, Manning shared a selfie.

Okay, so here I am everyone!! 😜 . CC BY-SA! . #HelloWorld A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on May 18, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Prior to her release, Manning kept followers updated with a countdown to the day she could walk free.

May is here! This is the month. #mondaymotivation — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) May 1, 2017

12 more days! Celebrating a new hope, and a return of the sun. <3 #MayTheFourthBeWithYou — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) May 4, 2017

Freedom was only a dream, and hard to imagine. Now it's here! You kept me alive <3 https://t.co/abkGoA3fOi — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) May 9, 2017

So what is next for Manning? Well, according to her Twitter, something pretty relatable:

Two more days until the freedom of civilian life ^_^ Now hunting for private #healthcare like millions of Americans =P — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) May 15, 2017

