This morning, CNN senior producer Josiah Daniel Ryan shared a photo of the cover of Hollywood Reporter's latest issue about CNN's "New War" [vs. Donald Trump's administration]. The cover features five media heavy hitters: Casey Neistat, Anthony Bourdain, Jake Tapper, W. Kamau Bell and CNN President Jeff Zucker.
“The future of media looks like this,” he wrote. "Proud to be part of this team."
Umm, excuse me, sir. I mean no disrespect, but WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU????
"The future of media looks like" four white guys and a black guy? I mean, I'm glad there is a non-white guy. But also, I can count the number of women in this photo on ZERO hands. If this is the "future of media" we are all in big trouble. And by "we" I mean women like myself who work in media, as well as humanity at large.
Twitter noticed the glaringly tone def tweet and called him out with a string of hilariously on-point memes.
And made some pretty great points.
Us too, Jenny Han. Us too.
Yes, we can. And YOU BETTER BELIEVE WE WILL.