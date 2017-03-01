Advertising

This morning, CNN senior producer Josiah Daniel Ryan shared a photo of the cover of Hollywood Reporter's latest issue about CNN's "New War" [vs. Donald Trump's administration]. The cover features five media heavy hitters: Casey Neistat, Anthony Bourdain, Jake Tapper, W. Kamau Bell and CNN President Jeff Zucker.

“The future of media looks like this,” he wrote. "Proud to be part of this team."

Umm, excuse me, sir. I mean no disrespect, but WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU????

"The future of media looks like" four white guys and a black guy? I mean, I'm glad there is a non-white guy. But also, I can count the number of women in this photo on ZERO hands. If this is the "future of media" we are all in big trouble. And by "we" I mean women like myself who work in media, as well as humanity at large.

Twitter noticed the glaringly tone def tweet and called him out with a string of hilariously on-point memes.

The future of media looks like this. Proud to be part of this team. pic.twitter.com/ISCED0zRqi — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 1, 2017

The Future of Media pic.twitter.com/tLDoAhkYWC — Danielle Henderson (@knottyyarn) March 1, 2017

The future of media looks like this. pic.twitter.com/o4FPOGuNUD — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) March 1, 2017

The future of media looks like this.



Proud to be part of this team. pic.twitter.com/jz7VFb2wXo — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) March 1, 2017

The future of media looks like this.



Proud to be part of the team. pic.twitter.com/gdDFsI2eOi — Ben Walsh (@BenDWalsh) March 1, 2017

And made some pretty great points.

Ick, the future of media is so penis-y. https://t.co/PWGybMjeTp — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) March 1, 2017

The future of media is entirely male and includes a CEO who keeps a framed Trump tweet on his wall. https://t.co/MbPuiSXrq5 — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) March 1, 2017

The future of media is 100% straight men and 4/5 white? Nope.Nopeity Nope. — Celeste Headlee (@CelesteHeadlee) March 1, 2017

I'm pretty sure the future of media also has some ladies. https://t.co/LrYvSS4arp — Danielle Ivory (@danielle_ivory) March 1, 2017

are you sure this is what the future of media looks like because I think maybe this is also what the past & present of media looks like https://t.co/97ws0pVEVP — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) March 1, 2017

I mean, to be fair, I do believe the future of media looks like a bunch of self-satisfied dudes staring at me. pic.twitter.com/v0dGlwNXtq — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) March 1, 2017

I thought the future was gonna be female https://t.co/5tBkxpsT8d — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) March 1, 2017

Us too, Jenny Han. Us too.

Hey CNN, women can fight your new war, too, you know. https://t.co/62HOFO08r3 — Mark Joyella (@standupkid) March 1, 2017

Yes, we can. And YOU BETTER BELIEVE WE WILL.

