Australian Instagram comedian Celeste Barber has been cracking us up with her celebrity picture recreations for years. The idea is simple—she just chooses a celebrity photo, and shows how it'd look if a regular human tried it. This summer she's been doing a lot of bikini shots, and she is knocking it out of the park.
1. Kendall Jenner
2. Kate Uptown
3. Emily Ratajkowski
4. Bethenny Frankel
5. Lady Gaga
6. Kelly Osbourne
7. Coco
8. Gigi Gorgeous
9. Blac Chyna
10. Rihanna
11. Kendall Jenner
She's not only poking fun at bikini pics, though. She's still doing her regular celebrity photo recreations, and they're as funny as ever, too.
12. Nicki Minaj
13. Kylie Jenner
14. Beyonce
I want to tell her "Please don't ever stop doing these," but I get the feeling that with two million followers, she's not planning on giving it up anytime soon.