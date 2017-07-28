Advertising

Australian Instagram comedian Celeste Barber has been cracking us up with her celebrity picture recreations for years. The idea is simple—she just chooses a celebrity photo, and shows how it'd look if a regular human tried it. This summer she's been doing a lot of bikini shots, and she is knocking it out of the park.

1. Kendall Jenner

2. Kate Uptown

Just a little reminder that this is my arse. Lots of people have been sharing it and not tagging my arse, but I can guarantee you that this is, in fact, MY ARSE. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #kateupton A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on May 28, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

3. Emily Ratajkowski

Happy Birthday @emrata I hope someone bought you a towel on your special day. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #emrata A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

4. Bethenny Frankel

When the help is away and you gotta wash your own car. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #bethennyfrankel #skinnygirl A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

5. Lady Gaga

Does yoga once #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #ladygaga A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

6. Kelly Osbourne

When not even #spanx can save you now. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #kellyosbourne A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

7. Coco

8. Gigi Gorgeous

With fame comes boats, bikinis, flexibility and humility. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #gigigorgeous (📸 @mrsmillahs ) A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

9. Blac Chyna

Hanging at the beach with a bottle a photographer and a drone, obviously. #tbt #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #blacchyna A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

10. Rihanna

When you see your crush and try to stay chill. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #rhianna (📸 @mrsmillahs ) A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

11. Kendall Jenner

DID SOMEONE SAY HOLIDAY? #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #KendalJenner @expediaau #Expediaau #sp A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

She's not only poking fun at bikini pics, though. She's still doing her regular celebrity photo recreations, and they're as funny as ever, too.

12. Nicki Minaj

When I was thinking how to celebrate 2 M I L L I O N F O L L O W E R S I realised getting into the fridge in heels, a blonde wig and using 26733 filters was the obvious choice. It's so crazy that my boo #nickiminaj had the same idea. SNAP! #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #2million A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

13. Kylie Jenner

Celeste merch now available. LINK IN BIO. A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

14. Beyonce

There's no greater feeling than holding life's most precious gifts. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #beyonce A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

I want to tell her "Please don't ever stop doing these," but I get the feeling that with two million followers, she's not planning on giving it up anytime soon.

