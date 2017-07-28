Advertising

Australian Instagram comedian Celeste Barber has been cracking us up with her celebrity picture recreations for years. The idea is simple—she just chooses a celebrity photo, and shows how it'd look if a regular human tried it. This summer she's been doing a lot of bikini shots, and she is knocking it out of the park.

1. Kendall Jenner

2. Kate Uptown

3. Emily Ratajkowski

4. Bethenny Frankel

5. Lady Gaga

Does yoga once #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #ladygaga

6. Kelly Osbourne

When not even #spanx can save you now. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #kellyosbourne

7. Coco

8. Gigi Gorgeous

9. Blac Chyna

10. Rihanna

11. Kendall Jenner

DID SOMEONE SAY HOLIDAY? #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #KendalJenner @expediaau #Expediaau #sp

She's not only poking fun at bikini pics, though. She's still doing her regular celebrity photo recreations, and they're as funny as ever, too.

12. Nicki Minaj

13. Kylie Jenner

14. Beyonce

I want to tell her "Please don't ever stop doing these," but I get the feeling that with two million followers, she's not planning on giving it up anytime soon.

