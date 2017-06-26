Advertising

As if the prospect of working an unpaid internship isn't degrading enough, a company in Czechoslovakia asked female internship applicants to submit photos of themselves in their bikinis to a Facebook contest. The woman with the most "likes" would "win" a two-month internship at the company.

If this company was in the business of making and modeling bikinis, that might semi-explain their hiring process. But nope, it's a nuclear power company called CEZ​. Which explains the hard hats, and not much else.

DEJTE LAJK A POMŮŽETE JEDNÉ KRÁSCE KE STÁŽI (Y) V netradiční fotoateliér se proměnil vnitřek chladicí věže. :o Dnes zde... Posted by Infocentrum JE Temelín on Monday, June 19, 2017

It looks like ten young women, all recent high school graduates according to CNET, made it to the final round. We still don't know which aspiring power company employee was the "lucky" winner of the Facebook competition, which was announced last week. But based on the number of likes as of right now, this woman might just achieve her dream of interning at a power plant this summer:

RADKA ERBANOVÁ Modrooká blondýnka se do soutěže přihlásila z Dolní Kalné, protože by ráda ve svém životě něco dokázala a... Posted by Infocentrum JE Temelín on Monday, June 19, 2017

The photos are going viral, and not because everyone is excited to see young women pursue their passions. Many people in the comments are calling out the company for sexism.

Other commenters are pointing out the sexist double-standard, since this contest was only for female applicants, not male.

CEZ has since offered a tepid half-apology for their "non-traditional" hiring practices. "We did not want anyone to feel upset," a company spokesman told CNET. "The purpose of the competition was to introduce a non-traditional environment and support technical education. However, if the original vision raised doubts or concerns, we are very sorry about it."

Uh yes, we have doubts and concerns. Because any company that hires women based on how they look in a swimsuit is probably not going to create a safe working environment for women.

