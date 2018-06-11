Women are calling out their Uber drivers for being creeps. Turns out, this happens a lot.

Cabs or driving services like Lyft and Uber are tremendously useful, but at the same time, always slightly dangerous. After all, weren't we all raised being told not to get in cars with strangers? Yet, here we are, doing that exact thing. There's the illusion of safety, but creeps are still gonna be creeps.

My Uber driver last night was a pig. He said “you have to be careful with these women that take Uber because they’re usually drunk and if you sleep with them they’ll claim you raped them.” @Uber please screen your drivers. This made me feel unsafe. — patheticgirl43 (@phlegmmingway) June 10, 2018

Reddit user pennyandthejets posted the story of what one Uber driver did when she wouldn't give him her telephone number at the end of the ride. She wrote,

Last night I got an Uber home from the bar I was at with my boyfriend and friends. I was alone, and the driver seemed nice. We talked about bars we like, our jobs, and where we are from. Then he asked for my number so we could hang out. I didn’t give it to him. Today, I got a message saying I had been reported for inappropriate behavior. I reported the incident to Uber because I felt it was extremely unprofessional and it made me feel unsafe. Has this happened to anyone else??

That's ridiculous! He had the audacity to report her for "inappropriate behavior" because she didn't want to give him her digits??