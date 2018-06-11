Women are calling out their Uber drivers for being creeps. Turns out, this happens a lot.

Cabs or driving services like Lyft and Uber are tremendously useful, but at the same time, always slightly dangerous. After all, weren't we all raised being told not to get in cars with strangers? Yet, here we are, doing that exact thing. There's the illusion of safety, but creeps are still gonna be creeps.
Reddit user pennyandthejets posted the story of what one Uber driver did when she wouldn't give him her telephone number at the end of the ride. She wrote,
Last night I got an Uber home from the bar I was at with my boyfriend and friends. I was alone, and the driver seemed nice. We talked about bars we like, our jobs, and where we are from. Then he asked for my number so we could hang out. I didn’t give it to him.
Today, I got a message saying I had been reported for inappropriate behavior. I reported the incident to Uber because I felt it was extremely unprofessional and it made me feel unsafe. Has this happened to anyone else??
That's ridiculous! He had the audacity to report her for "inappropriate behavior" because she didn't want to give him her digits??
Well, it turns out she is far from the only person who's had a bad, creepy experience with a driver.
User v_jax wrote:
I once had my Uber driver stalk me. I was alone in the car just striking up friendly conversation, and he was from the town that I worked in. When he said he was from here, I just nonchalantly said oh yeah I work at ‘work place’ there!
The next few weeks were awful. He showed up at my work...kept calling our phone. He stopped after about a month but still. I had our security guy walk me to my car every night cause he was so creepy.
And smkdporkbllybrntends said:
I took a lyft alone to the airport at 2am. He asked me if I wanted to take a nap. After chatting me up for a while and texting someone he said he needed to pick up something but it would be quick. He pulled off the interstate and asked me how old I was. I told him 30 and he feverishly texted. He pulled the lyft sign out of his dash. Another man was in the parking lot. He walked by. “Don’t worry, I’m not robbing you, my friend.” He then got back on the interstate and we didn’t speak the rest of the way.
Yeah, I reported it and not a damn thing happened. Never take a ride alone from a stranger at night. Thank the Lord I was too old.
And then there's kittenshitten:
I’ve never been reported before but something similar happened to me yesterday. I took a Lyft from home to work and the driver kept asking me personal questions such as what I do in my free time, who I live with, even information about my parents marital status. I felt this was odd but maybe he was just socially awkward. He also handed me a pamphlet for his church despite me not asking for it or mentioning that I was religious in any sense. When he dropped me off he proceeded to ask me out. I said no and it made me feel scared for my safety that this man who I’ve known for 15 minutes now knows where I live and work and might not be the sanest person. Sorry for the venting, it made me feel better knowing this happens to other women. I’ve made a promise to myself not to talk to male drivers anymore to prevent this.
Doloresphase added:
I've never been reported by an Uber driver but I have reported Uber drivers who made me feel uncomfortable. A few asked for my number, but on one incident some guy purposely turned off the pool option and I was stuck in the car with him for over an hour (he went through gridlock traffic) and just tried telling me how he was a good lay. I told Uber and they sent a sincere apology and called me for a follow up. I'm not sure if they ever terminated him. Just keep messaging until you get a response in my honest opinion. They probably have to figure out who's lying in this situation (he probably accused you of being rude or slamming his car door or something).
Another user, NBAccount, related that an upsetting thing happened between his wife and her Uber driver.
This happened to my wife. She took an Uber one night so she could go drink with her friends. When she got home she told me that her driver had been flirting with her the whole drive home, and when she got home he had asked her if he could give her his phone number. She told him she was married, and he left.
We both agreed that she is so awesome that people are going to want to flirt with her occasionally. We both had a good laugh and went to bed.
The next morning she noticed that she had an alert from Uber informing her that her driver had reported her for vehicle damage and inappropriate behavior. She was suspended from using Uber Black. We filed a report right back. Uber got with her that same day, took her statement, apologized and we never heard anything else about it.
They reinstated her ability to use Black again.
I have NO idea what resolution came from this, if anything actually happened to that driver or not. I just thought I'd let you know that you are not alone, this has happened to other women too.
This woman accidentally left her wallet in the Uber. She got it back, but not without an extra side of creepy.
And it's not just Uber and Lyft — any cabbie can be a big ol' creep. (Just like regular people!)
I had a similar experience, in that they were highly inappropriate, however this was with a local taxi firm in my home town. I had booked my taxi on my online app on my phone, and the driver can see my number to communicate with me, if he needs to for whatever reason. This has never been something that concerned me.
However, one night a friend and I got a taxi back from a bar, as usual I had booked it on my phone. Anyway, the taxi driver was being a little creepy, but we just ignored him and made minimal conversation, however, he was getting worse and worse, and making really inappropriate comments. We were both pretty glad to get out of the taxi and go home. The following day, I got a text off a number I didn't have saved in my phone, basically saying he was the taxi driver from last night, and thought I was very attractive and wanted to go for a drink with me. Within about 5 minutes he had text again, and again after that, being generally very creepy. I put a complaint in instantly as taking my number of his booking app and putting it into his own personal phone was at the very least at breech of data protection, not to mention extremely creepy. It was not a pleasant experience and made me feel very anxious about getting taxis alone for a while.
It's enough to make any woman think twice before even engaging in conversation with a male driver.