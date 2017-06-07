Advertising

Jasmine "Jazzy” Owens is a body-positive Instagrammer, wife, mother-of-two and, in her spare time, our new best friend.

Given that society tells women to either look like Barbie or hate ourselves, we'll take all the body positivity we can get! Which is why it's refreshing that Owens' recent beach photo is going viral. On Friday, she posted this freaking adorable photo with her husband of six years, Keenan:

Advertising

It went super-viral, wracking up 61,000 likes and thousands of comments. And not just because it's so cute (though that helps), but because of Owens' powerful message in the caption.

She wrote:

Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why! How could he love something that isn't "perfect"? How could a man who was "born fit" love someone like me! I don't have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs to fast my body claps (lmao)!! But now I see I do have the "perfect" body!! Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!!

Advertising

HELL YES. Everything about this is #goals.

Clearly, her words struck a chord with the jiggly, body-clapping, perfectly imperfect bodies of the internet. Thousands of people are showing love in the comments:

And many women can relate to her struggles:

Advertising

Others said that her post inspired them to be more confident:

These threads are so positive, it's confusing. Internet? Is that really you???

I guess Jazzy (our BFF) just inspires positivity in everyone around her. She posted this video the day after the beach photo went viral, to show her gratitude. Classic Jazzy!

Advertising

"It’s very inspirational to see how many lives i’m touching just by sharing my journey to love myself," she said, adding: "we don't have to be what the media wants us to be. We're all beautiful."

So next time you start freaking about your body, comparing it to your partner's or anyone else's body, or skipping the beach because you forgot to do a million crunches and starve yourself, just remember: WWJD (What Would Jazzy Do)? Then GO ENJOY THE DAMN BEACH.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.