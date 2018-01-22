'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Instagrams from prison and everyone's praising her weight loss.

You probably know Abby Lee Miller as the star of Dance Moms, a tough loving dance teacher known for a) creating stars, and b) making them cry on the way up. You may also know her for getting sent to prison for bankruptcy fraud last year.

Seems she took her fave motto "go big, or go home" a little too far this time. And now she can't go home (sorry Abby, had to) ;)

In May 2017, Miller, 51, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, in addition to a $40,000 fine and two years on probation after her release. She's currently about 2/3rds through her sentence and, according to a new Instagram she shared yesterday, prison.... how shall we say this... suits her.

Along with a photo taken of Miller beaming while surrounded by loved ones during a family visit, the Dance Moms star shared a sobering, reflective post about what she's learned while serving time. She writes: