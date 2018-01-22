'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Instagrams from prison and everyone's praising her weight loss.

You probably know Abby Lee Miller as the star of Dance Moms, a tough loving dance teacher known for a) creating stars, and b) making them cry on the way up. You may also know her for getting sent to prison for bankruptcy fraud last year.
Seems she took her fave motto "go big, or go home" a little too far this time. And now she can't go home (sorry Abby, had to) ;)
In May 2017, Miller, 51, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, in addition to a $40,000 fine and two years on probation after her release. She's currently about 2/3rds through her sentence and, according to a new Instagram she shared yesterday, prison.... how shall we say this... suits her.
Along with a photo taken of Miller beaming while surrounded by loved ones during a family visit, the Dance Moms star shared a sobering, reflective post about what she's learned while serving time. She writes:
Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made.
My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.
All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time.
I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all ❤️ ( and yes this is me in prison )
Miller's post has wracked up nearly 100,000 likes in under 24-hours. And judging from the comments, many fans are loving this message and praising her personal growth.
But most fans are just fixating on her physical transformation. Turns out, being in prison is more effective than Weight Watchers. And many, many people are pointing this out in the comments:
I mean sure, she does look healthy and happy. But let's keep in mind that Abby Lee Miller is an affluent white woman who is also famous, meaning her experience of prison is probably much different (better) than most people's. What I'm saying is: if you're looking to lose a lot of weight quickly, we recommend diet and exercise. Not bankruptcy fraud.