The 70-year-old victim of Playboy model Dani Mather's nude body-shaming Snapchat is finally speaking out. Almost a year after Mathers Snapchatted a photo of the woman showering at the gym, along with the words, "If I can't unsee this, then neither can you," the woman, who wants to remain anonymous, shared her feelings about the cruel incident via her lawyer and the LA Times.

Speaking to the LA Times, attorney Mike Feuer said he talked to his client a few days after the case was closed (Mathers received three years probation and 30 days community service, in exchange for a plea of "no contest" to a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy). He described the conversation as "poignant" and said that the woman felt "humiliated." He said that she was glad she didn't have to endure a trial and testify, but that she was willing to if she had to. He added that she "wishes the whole painful chapter" would end.

One of the saddest parts about their conversation is that, apparently, the woman originally sought restitution of $60, just to buy a new backpack, so she couldn't be identified by the one that was hanging near her in the picture.

Feuer summed up the case by saying, "[T]he impact of this incident is irreparable. And it causes harm that will reverberate on and on. Body shaming is inhumane. And it tears down the victim’s self-respect. It has devastating consequences. It stigmatizes victims."

Oh, and while Mathers claimed she tried to reach out to the victim to apologize, Feuer claims that the victim told him she was "unaware of any attempt by Ms. Mathers to reach out to her."

You can read the full interview with Mike Feuer at the LA Times. It's good that the case is over and Mathers is being held accountable, but it's still just sad that some humans feel the need to treat each other this way.

