An annoying fact of life is that clothing sizes lie to us. Sometimes it seems like someone just slaps numbers on clothing at random, because that's how inaccurate clothing sizes usually are. I've been a 2, a 6, and an 8 all in one day before. What a roller coaster!!!!!!!

Mira Hirsch, a "body-positive activist" from South Africa, has had enough. While recently clothing shopping, she tried on two pairs of pants marked the same size, but they fit her very, very differently. To highlight the absurdity, she took two side-by-side dressing room selfies and shared them on Instagram:

In the caption, she shared an empowering message encouraging people to not to be "defined" by a number on a tag. She wrote:

PSA: DO NOT DEFINE YOURSELF BY A NUMBER‼️ . . .



THESE ARE BOTH EXACTLY THE SAME SIZE! . . .



i was looking for a pair of pants and found both of these in the same size in different sections of the store. . .



the maroon pair had a label saying "New Fit" and the mint pair had nothing. both were my size yet one pair couldn't even close and the other pair was a little loose? . .



i used to absolutely DREAD shopping because of this reason alone! . .



you look for something in your usual size, it doesn't fit and you end up leaving the store feeling so shitty about yourself. letting diet culture kick in, and self loathing take over. i know i did. .



stop trying to fit into the "ideal size"! . . .



wear clothes that you feel funky in! . .



who the hell cares if it's a few sizes bigger or smaller than what you normally wear. . .



take back your power and wear whatever size and style you desire . . .

love the skin you're in!👖👚👕👗

People are clearly feeling her message. And commenters are sharing their own experiences with wonky sizes: In conclusion: there is no "ideal size." There is also no "ideal" way to shop for clothing. You basically have to try on everything in the entire store until you find something that fits. Happy shopping everyone!!!!!

