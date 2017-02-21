Advertising

Emma Hulse, 24, says she was fired from her freelance TV production job for being too good-looking. Wait—before you say she made that up, just know: the company that hired her, UNIT TV, has actually confirmed it, according to the London Evening Standard.

Hulse claims she was fired just five minutes into an eight-hour shift by a manager who told her, "You should be on a catwalk" and then asked for her phone number.

She told the Standard,

We were supposed to finish at 6pm and I got there for [sic] 9.30am and when I got there this other runner started explaining to me what I should do. Then they send me on a run. Then my agent text [sic] me that I’m no longer required. I got there and spoke to the line manager and he asked me, "are you a model? Are you not doing catwalks, why are you not at the front of house?" I was wearing a lipstick but from my perspective I was not inappropriate. I was wearing a shirt and trousers. I really didn’t think I looked inappropriate. Then he took my number, he suggested we go for a drink. I was quite disappointed to be sent home. I didn’t really know what to do.

Hulse added, “I do camera operating as well, I work for many different companies and no one has sent me home because of the way I look. Especially within a creative agency you should be free to wear what you want.”

Wow. Apparently being ridiculously hot isn't always all it's cracked up to be.

Adam Luckwell, the owner of UNIT TV, told the Standard that the manager who made the remarks to Emma Hulse was fired. He explained,

“We found there were a number of things we were not happy with. We decided not to continue with the employment and terminated the contract within three months. We felt he was a bad fit for us and some of the things he was doing was not in line with the company’s policy."

