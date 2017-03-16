Advertising

The woman in this photo is Toya Washington, a news anchor at WISN 12 in Milwaukee.

Class act. I've known this since day one...way back when we were on WISN 12 NEWS This Morning. I'm thrilled about his... Posted by WISN 12 Toya Washington on Monday, October 31, 2016

Last week, Washington received a letter from an anonymous viewer complaining about her wardrobe choices. The viewer told Washington that as of late, her outfits on-air had become too "revealing."

“Lately, your style of dress has become ‘more revealing’ and ‘less professional’ … and there’s no reason to wear what appeared to be a ‘camisole’ … to increase your ratings.”

Advertising

Yes, the viewer accused Washington of wearing revealing clothes to up her ratings. But wait, there's more!

After suggesting that Washington should learn from her more modestly dressed colleagues, the viewer wrote this: "Our main objective when watching the news is to get the news, not to see the amount of 'exposed skin' a female anchor is showing. Quite possibly, you might be 'feeling your age' as an anchor, and think that ‘less dress is more.'"

Advertising

Oh, and also, they had the audacity to end the letter with, "Keep up the good work."

Anyone else feel like bashing their head against a wall? Just me? Cool.

Washington posted a photo of the letter to her Facebook page, along with the perfect response to the anonymous complainer.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1377775312245420&id=184596434896653&substory_index=0

Washington wrote:

I'm likely opening up a can of worms here...but you know me...sometimes I can't resist.



This is laughable my friends. I don't know where to begin...because there's a lot to unpack here. Especially considering I've acquired one new dress in my work wardrobe in the past few months (the 4 dollar one that has a higher crew neck, mind you). In regards to the "camisole" (if that's even a word still commonly used in the fashion world), if I was wearing said "camisole" it was likely because whatever I was wearing might have been a little low for my comfort level.



Let's be clear here...I'm a competitive person by nature so yes, I enjoy winning. I feel confident in saying this...collectively at WISN 12 NEWS we enjoy a good fought win, but with the QUALITY of our product. Not with personal stunts. So no...one-less-button isn't my style. It's beneath me.



As far as "feeling my age"...wow. Just. Wow. If "feeling my age" is in reference to still being able to effectively slay at work and at home as a wife and mother, then yes...I feel star-spangled-banner good for "my age." For the record and "for my age", I haven't been this fit and in shape since high school. Which apparently was forever ago...



Trust me, I'm trying to appreciate the buried compliments within the context of this mail. However, it's challenging when it's left unsigned. An anonymous letter (in my opinion) leaves one with diminished credibility. Unless you're a source who's key to uncovering a newsworthy scandal.



I'll continue to "keep up the good work" regardless of your opinions. And no, I won't be changing my style.



Now I need to remember what I wore on 2/24...so I can wear it again.

Advertising

Yes, girl! And while Washington is busy slaying at everything she does, we'd just like to take a moment to remind this anonymous viewer that it is not their place to decide what clothes are acceptable for female anchors to wear. Kay thanks bye.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.