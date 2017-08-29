Advertising

This is Sophie Allen:

Hi I'm Soph 👋🏼 I have a bachelor degree in Architecture & a grad cert in Marketing, I'm currently working on my PT certificate as well as exercise nutrition cert with plans to further my knowledge & education in the field. 🤓 I work full time as an account manager & am planning on training girls around the world online soon 😉🏋🏼‍♀️. - I've lived in the UK for a year, Canada for 6 months, traveled around Europe, America and Asia. I lived through a traumatic hospital experience, I've been through break ups, lost friends, moved cities & lost loved ones 💔. - Yet posting a photo of my butt makes me uneducated (to some) 🎓. I call bullshit.. I'm part of the #bodypositivemovement and to me that doesn't just mean our physical appearance. It means women supporting and empowering other women (and men), embracing the fact that people work hard for their results and posting an image of that doesn't have to mean something other than being proud of yourself 💁. - People can have their opinions, but ultimately it says more about them, than you 💕💛. So you do you, degree or no degree and F the dead weights, we can be amazing in our pursuits without the piece a paper 💋 #saturdaynightthoughts #bootyful #girlpower #whoruntheworld #girls #hatersgonnahate

She is a personal trainer and nutrition coach in Australia.

And in case you didn't notice, she is in excellent shape.

And Allen wanted her 150,000+ Instagram followers to know that although you can't fake results from hard work, diet and exercise, you can definitely fake those all-too-common before-and-after pictures that are all over the internet.

That is why she decided to take a picture of her butt to prove a point about cellulite: it exists.

This is what Allen wrote as the caption of the post:

UNFILTERED AF**** Just keepin' it real with y'all #ihavecellulitetoo and it appears when I squeeze my butt & disappears with the simple act of slightly tilting my hips out! 💁🎩🐇✨. Don't ever let instagram take away from your achievements, cause there's a lot of editing, tilting, posing, angles, lighting and all the rest going on. We alll do it 🙋🏼 just don't beat yourself up if you feel like you see all these celluliteless peeps out there 💦. We have to embrace and love our bodies as they are, whilst working towards our healthiest, strongest selves 💛💛 #buttcomparison#alwaysreal #honestyhour

I mean, sure, most of us have cellulite when we are not tensing our glutes, but sure! The point still stands!

In the past, Allen has posted other faux "transformation" pictures to show how lightening, angles and poses can make your body look drastically different:

Performing my magic trick of where did the fat go? 🐇🎩 a magician never reveals their tricks.. so lucky I'm not a magician! 😂✨. A lot of people store a lot of their fat around their stomach (hi 🙋🏼). There used to be a lot more there - I managed to reduce this by combining diet & exercise - sadly we can't target where we lose fat from 🤦‍♀️🔥the bod chooses this! Ya know what helps? And why you might see flat stomachs all over instagram? High waisted pants 👖love #keepinitreal with y'all, lil belly hangin' out and all! 🧀🧀🧀 can't wait to see how keto goes at reducing some of the bloat too ☀️☀️

See? Even you can look like a fitness blogger without ever unraveling your yoga mat with these few handy tips and tricks:

Oh the difference an angle/ pose makes to the 🍑. I love a good booty pose, I work hard for my gains and you bet I'm gonna try every angle to see max gains 🙋🏼😂. But don't forget that me (and many others) aren't walking around with a constant booty poppin', peachy, perfectly round butt 🍑🍑🍑. I still have cellulite on my butt and the thing jiggles!! Just remember when you're scrolling through Insta and you think.. why doesn't my booty look like that? Cause we've all got poses, angles, lighting, certain activewear/ clothes that do the things we want them to, to maximise the gains! 💕💕💕 try these poses, I bet you'll be surprised! 🔥🔥🔥 #keepingitreal #instagramvsreality #itsallaboutthepose

Now excuse me while I eat an entire pizza and then contort my mediocre body into unnatural poses in order to look hot.

