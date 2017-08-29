Advertising

This is Sophie Allen:

She is a personal trainer and nutrition coach in Australia.

And in case you didn't notice, she is in excellent shape.

And Allen wanted her 150,000+ Instagram followers to know that although you can't fake results from hard work, diet and exercise, you can definitely fake those all-too-common before-and-after pictures that are all over the internet.

That is why she decided to take a picture of her butt to prove a point about cellulite: it exists.

This is what Allen wrote as the caption of the post:

UNFILTERED AF**** Just keepin' it real with y'all #ihavecellulitetoo and it appears when I squeeze my butt & disappears with the simple act of slightly tilting my hips out! 💁🎩🐇✨. Don't ever let instagram take away from your achievements, cause there's a lot of editing, tilting, posing, angles, lighting and all the rest going on. We alll do it 🙋🏼 just don't beat yourself up if you feel like you see all these celluliteless peeps out there 💦. We have to embrace and love our bodies as they are, whilst working towards our healthiest, strongest selves 💛💛 #buttcomparison#alwaysreal #honestyhour

I mean, sure, most of us have cellulite when we are not tensing our glutes, but sure! The point still stands!

In the past, Allen has posted other faux "transformation" pictures to show how lightening, angles and poses can make your body look drastically different:

Performing my magic trick of where did the fat go? 🐇🎩 a magician never reveals their tricks.. so lucky I'm not a magician! 😂✨. A lot of people store a lot of their fat around their stomach (hi 🙋🏼). There used to be a lot more there - I managed to reduce this by combining diet & exercise - sadly we can't target where we lose fat from 🤦‍♀️🔥the bod chooses this! Ya know what helps? And why you might see flat stomachs all over instagram? High waisted pants 👖love #keepinitreal with y'all, lil belly hangin' out and all! 🧀🧀🧀 can't wait to see how keto goes at reducing some of the bloat too ☀️☀️

See? Even you can look like a fitness blogger without ever unraveling your yoga mat with these few handy tips and tricks:

Now excuse me while I eat an entire pizza and then contort my mediocre body into unnatural poses in order to look hot.

