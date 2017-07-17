Advertising

In a typical before-and-after picture, we usually see someone slim down. This is not the case in these pictures posted by former bodybuilder Jolene Jones.

Jones, who used to be on a strict diet and exercise regime in order to compete in bodybuilding shows, has since given up her "restrictive" lifestyle to gain something much more important than muscle: happiness. Jones posted her "transformation" pictures to Facebook in early July, and through them spread an important a message of body positivity and acceptance.

Body builder to body lover. This isn't your typical transformation photo. I went from being controlled by my grueling gym regimen and weighing chicken and having protein shakes in my purse to fully enjoying a social life. Some people might say this is "letting yourself go" but you can't put a price tag on happiness. I call this finding myself and realizing I can have more than one passion in life, whether it's hiking up in Glacier Park or enjoying beers with friends. A six pack didn't make me happy. I was never enough and always needing to improve. Today I went rafting with friends and enjoyed food the old me would have drooled over and wouldn't have dared to touch. Your body is quite LITERALLY the only thing that gets you through this life, your worth and joy isn't weighed by what you can lift or what the scale says. My worth is weighed by those I surround myself with and the smile on my face. #bodylover

Her post has received hundreds of positive comments like "You're most beautiful when you're happy with yourself. That's all that matters" and "Great role model for other women. You look fabulous and are enjoying life. Good on you!"

So far Jones' post has been shared over 45,000 times and racked up over 100,000 "likes."

Jolene Jones' Instagram is also filled with inspiring messages like this one:

Now that is a fitness routine we won't mind committing to.

