It's summertime, which means that if women want to claim their right to not sweat their asses off wearing extra fabric, many dudes think it's an invitation to comment on their bodies.

Catcalling and street harassment are as common as women walking down the street, so here are 22 stellar jokes to inspire your next comeback to a generous stranger so kindly objectifying you as you go about your day.

1.

He honked at me while I was walking & yelled out the window. I liked the way he wasnt afraid to tell the world about our love. #NoWomanEver — Imani Boyette (@ImaniBoyette) June 18, 2016

2.

"Smile more." - men, to the Mona Lisa — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 31, 2016

3.

Weird how the guys who are "just trying to be nice" by telling women to smile are so ready to call them bitches if they don't. — summer goth (@NicCageMatch) July 23, 2016

4.

women: stop telling us to smile



men: pic.twitter.com/SWDb2Hllpr — saturn (@saturnthanusual) June 17, 2017

5.

I just became infinitely more religious after watching 2guys who catcalled me get in a car accident bc they were distracted by catcalling me pic.twitter.com/Qiv1GjDh7f — Mehgan. (@CAINt_touchthis) June 16, 2017

6.

The only acceptable form of catcalling: pic.twitter.com/dCUkPJDWIL — 🐕 Animals Galore 🐈 (@AnimalsGalore) June 14, 2017

7.

Don't cry because it's over, smile because a man told you to. — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) August 1, 2016

8.

"make them smile"



so glad my local street harasser found success with his new app pic.twitter.com/FRrdqV6jjh — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 25, 2017

9.

STREET GUY: smile more!

ME: don't let them know what you're against or what you're for!

[we start a Hamilton sing-a-long] Sexism is over! — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 14, 2016

10.

Do these give you special powers like filtering out sexist comments and catcalls? pic.twitter.com/EI9hgMbj1A — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) June 28, 2017

11.

I was just catcalled and followed by a dude who doesn't even work for Greenpeace and ya I'd much rather hear about the environment next time — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) October 19, 2015

12.

An actual construction worker, like wearing a hardhat and everything, just catcalled me. It was too cliché for me to do anything but laugh. pic.twitter.com/uvCevqkqix — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) June 12, 2017

13.

A guy told me I look better when I smile so I told him he looks better when he shuts the fuck up. — Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) March 11, 2014

14.

Guy on the street: "You should smile!" Me: "IS SMILE WHERE EYES MAKE SALTY WET WET, I DO THIS MANY." — Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) December 4, 2012

15.

A man just told me to smile so I did, then burst out sobbing, grabbed & thanked him while spewing all my problems, so that should teach him. — maura quint (@behindyourback) November 13, 2015

16.

My driver just said I should smile, so now I'm weighing my options. pic.twitter.com/Fl87CJChlb — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) March 30, 2016

17.

@EverydaySexism A man once pointed out loudly that I have huge boobs. I looked down at them and screamed like I'd never noticed them before — Rosie Balls (@RosieBalls) December 5, 2013

18.

@EverydaySexism Man calls out "nice ass" and I just happen to be holding in a fart. Stop, look right at him and let it go. — Oh no (@carajanefrancis) December 8, 2013

19.

Fellas - if a lady you're chatting up isn't smiling at you, it's not because she "lost her smile", it's b/c she "hates your mouth & words". — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) March 11, 2012

20.

someone once catcalled me by yelling to his friend "look at the tits on

THAT!" and I was like STILL GOT ITTTTT jk I murdered them both — may wilkerson (@shutupmay) September 14, 2016

21.

I got catcalled walking home today by a dude literally just repeatedly yelling "Female!" at me. Yes, I wanna fuck you now. #StopMen2k17 pic.twitter.com/CpZtVqAvXO — Morgan Ratner (@morganratner) May 3, 2017

22.

Playboy’s ‘Should You Catcall Her?’ Chart Is Actually Really Spot-On. pic.twitter.com/lW0IS0805M — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) October 14, 2016

