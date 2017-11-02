25 funny & woke tweets of the week from people who aren’t men.

Between the conservative trolls, the never-ending bullying, cisgender men being sexist, white people being racist, and Russian propaganda, Twitter is pretty much a consistent garbage fire these days.

However, there is a silver lining. For every troll (okay, maybe for every like, 100 trolls), there is a hilarious and badass woman or non-binary person commenting on dumpster-fiery news with a hilarious hot take. Because when so many cisgender men are sexual assaulters and the presidential administration is a farce, sometimes all you can do is crack a joke.

Here are 25 of the funniest tweets commenting on our dumpster fire of a news cycle from women and nonbinary people this week.

Basically, played backwards, these tweets read 'kill all men.'

1.

I can't believe the men who make movies where women appear only as sex objects, treat women solely as sex objects in real life!!! — Beth Newell (@bethnew) November 1, 2017

2.

Damn, a "nonconsensual sexual relationship" really takes the scenic route on its way to unabashedly euphemize "rape" https://t.co/RdsmQ6izmq — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 1, 2017

3.