George H.W. Bush is the latest president accused of sexual assault.

Actress Heather Lind has accused former president George H.W. Bush of sexually assaulting her at a photo op back in 2014.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Lind alleged that Bush reached up from his wheelchair and "touched her from behind" and then "told her a dirty joke" when the two met at a private screening of AMC's series Turn: The Washington Spies on March, 29, 2014 in Houston, Texas.
"When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side."
Lind went on, "He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say 'not again'. His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo. We were instructed to call him Mr. President."
Jim McGrath, the spokesperson for the former president, told E! News: "President Bush would never—under any circumstance—intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind."
Yeah, if touching a woman without her consent is your "attempt at humor," you are about as funny as sack of potatoes.
A sack of potatoes that have gone bad and need to be thrown in the trash.
Lind decided to share her story as part of the recent #MeToo campaign where woman spoke openly about their experiences of sexual assault in light of the accusations made against Harvey Weinstein.
"It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy. He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me. What comforts me is that I too can use my power, which isn’t so different from a President really," Lind went on to say in the post. "I can enact positive change. I can actually help people."