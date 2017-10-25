George H.W. Bush is the latest president accused of sexual assault.

Actress Heather Lind has accused former president George H.W. Bush of sexually assaulting her at a photo op back in 2014.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Lind alleged that Bush reached up from his wheelchair and "touched her from behind" and then "told her a dirty joke" when the two met at a private screening of AMC's series Turn: The Washington Spies on March, 29, 2014 in Houston, Texas.

"When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side."

Lind went on, "He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say 'not again'. His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo. We were instructed to call him Mr. President."

Jim McGrath, the spokesperson for the former president, told E! News: "President Bush would never—under any circumstance—intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind."

Yeah, if touching a woman without her consent is your "attempt at humor," you are about as funny as sack of potatoes.