Getty published a "Hottest Fans at the World Cup" list and people are pissed for the exact reason you'd expect.

The year is 2018, but sometimes the sh*t people pull on Twitter makes it feel like it is still 1958.

On Monday, American stock photo agency Getty Images tweeted out a list called "The hottest fans at the #WorldCup."

Yes, it is already pretty weird that the stock photo company took a bunch of pictures of random fans, labeled them as "sexy," and compiled them into a list...but it's even creepier that the entire list is comprised of exclusively women.

Come on. You totally saw that coming.

Spoiler alert: the list is just a bunch of lady soccer fans holding flags and stuff. These are not the exact photos from Getty's now defunct list (sorry, pervs), but many looked like this:

