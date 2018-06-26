Getty published a "Hottest Fans at the World Cup" list and people are pissed for the exact reason you'd expect.

The year is 2018, but sometimes the sh*t people pull on Twitter makes it feel like it is still 1958.
On Monday, American stock photo agency Getty Images tweeted out a list called "The hottest fans at the #WorldCup."
Yes, it is already pretty weird that the stock photo company took a bunch of pictures of random fans, labeled them as "sexy," and compiled them into a list...but it's even creepier that the entire list is comprised of exclusively women.
Come on. You totally saw that coming.
Spoiler alert: the list is just a bunch of lady soccer fans holding flags and stuff. These are not the exact photos from Getty's now defunct list (sorry, pervs), but many looked like this:
or this:
or this:
A.K.A, a bunch of fans just enjoying a soccer game.
Noticeably, none of the photos looked remotely like this, which is by far the most common type of picture you get when you search "World Cup Fans" on Getty Images:
A bunch of people immediately called out Getty for sexualizing a bunch of women who were just trying to watch some soccer:
But a lot of other people (coughMENcough) chimed in to say that they were offended that people were offended:
Around 8:30 am on Monday morning, Getty removed the article from their website. They also removed the tweet with the link. The list was live for just about 10 hours.
What do you think of the controversy?