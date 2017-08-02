Advertising

An 8-year-old girl's hysterically funny makeup tutorial, in which she faces off with a maxi pad for the first time, is the funniest thing you will see on the internet today. Period. Mainly because she has no idea what a maxi pad is for and, honestly, we hope no one tells her for a while.

The little girl's older sister Jaiden shared the video on Twitter, where it went viral. And you can see why:

When your 8 year old sister makes a makeup tutorial and sees a pad for the first time...what better use?😂 pic.twitter.com/T7ByMPOqTn — Jaiden (@JaidenPark) August 1, 2017

Advertising

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

"When your 8 year old sister makes a makeup tutorial and sees a pad for the first time...what better use?" wrote Jayden, a recent high school graduate.

The funniest part of the video, IMHO, is how intensely the little girl inspects the maxi pad, before eventually sticking it to her forehead with the precision and determination of someone who has been applying maxi pads to foreheads for years. It's the embodiment of "fake it 'till you make it" and she made it.

Advertising

Twitter is fully cracking up.

The way she looks at it like " right so what do I do with you" — Abbie✨ (@AbbieDouglas5) August 1, 2017

She actually inspects it so seriously I'm dying — mear ✨ (@Eimear1009) August 1, 2017

I can't count how many times I've watched this and it never gets old 😂😂😂😂 — Karla Black (@Karla_DCS) August 1, 2017

And if you're wondering WHY she put the pad on her forehead, this person has a possible explanation:

Advertising

she put makeup on the pad while it was on her forehead after- that's the secret👌😂 — Jaiden (@JaidenPark) August 1, 2017

No clue what this person is saying but I fully agree:

I canny am pishing "stick that on my forehead" HAHAHAHAHAHAH — mear ✨ (@Eimear1009) August 1, 2017

Don't you just want to swoop this child away to a Never, Never Land where menstruation doesn't exist and the sole purpose of a menstrual pad is for applying makeup? What I'm saying is, this video is too pure for this world and I wish we could all be 8 years old forever.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.