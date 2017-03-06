Advertising

Add feminist icon Gloria Steinem to the list of Emma Watson defenders in the face of a ludicrous "controversy" over a sexy photo shoot the Beauty and the Beast actress did for Vanity Fair.

Can Emma Watson, and other feminists, wear sexy clothes? A TMZ interviewer wanted Gloria Steinem's response, who laughed and delivered: "Yes, feminists can wear anything they fucking want. Please."

The "controversy" arises from the following photo, and the bizarre perspective offered in the Twitter caption. "Feminism feminism... gender wage gap... why oh why am I not taken seriously... feminism... oh, and here are my tits!"

Advertising

Emma Watson: "Feminism, feminism... gender wage gap... why oh why am I not taken seriously... feminism... oh, and here are my tits!" pic.twitter.com/gb7OvxzRH9 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) March 1, 2017

When alerted to the above sentiment raging across the internet, Steinem told the camera, "Perhaps they have an incomplete idea of who women are."

Not only can feminists, and all women, wear "whatever they fucking want," she added that "they should be able to walk down the street nude and be safe."

By the way, Emma Watson and Gloria Steinem have a fun history. They once got together and talked about a sexual pleasure website.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.