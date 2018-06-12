Memphis grandma arrested for driving with grandchildren locked in dog kennels.

A Tennesee woman has been arrested for driving with her two grandchildren in dog kennels in the back of her car.

The woman, 62-year-old Leimome Cheeks, was charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Cheeks drove for 35 minutes with a 7-year-old and 8-year-old locked in two dog kennels in the trunk of the car, on a 95 degree day. She allegedly told police that she told the kids to get in the kennels because there wasn't anymore room in the Ford Explorer.

