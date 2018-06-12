Memphis grandma arrested for driving with grandchildren locked in dog kennels.

A Tennesee woman has been arrested for driving with her two grandchildren in dog kennels in the back of her car.
The woman, 62-year-old Leimome Cheeks, was charged with two counts of child endangerment.
Cheeks drove for 35 minutes with a 7-year-old and 8-year-old locked in two dog kennels in the trunk of the car, on a 95 degree day. She allegedly told police that she told the kids to get in the kennels because there wasn't anymore room in the Ford Explorer.
People on Twitter were understandably irate.
Dr. Angle Gooden, a psychologist with Youth Villages, told WMC Action News 5, "I think it could have a very significant impact on their self esteem and self confidence and thinking that it's OK to be treated as something other than human."
Brandon Richard, a reporter with WMC Action News 5, wrote that Cheeks is due back in court on July 9. She's been charged with child endangerment, which, if she's convicted, carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.