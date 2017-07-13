Periods! If they didn't exist, literally none of us would exist either. And yet, they still seem to make some people uncomfortable and grossed out—yes, even some ADULT humans (generally of the male persuasion, not that we're pointing fingers).
Here's one story about a guy who got so uncomfortable about a co-worker's period, he actually reported her to H.R. This story, originally shared on Mumsnet by user "Snuffalo," will make your period blood boil (if that grosses you out, don't read ahead, and also you should probably leave society).
Snuffalo writes that she was suffering from "horrible menstrual cramps" and painkillers weren't helping (BEEN THERE), so she was holding a hot water bottle in her lap.
Here's what happened next:
My sort-of-supervisor* we’ll call Guy comes over to talk to me about something, notices the hot water bottle, says “there’s no way you’re cold today, are you?” I say “um, no, just for the pain relief”. He looks confused and then literally horrified and then he walks away.
UGH. Most women have experienced a man being both intrusive and repulsed by us at the same time and can relate to the struggle. But the story gets worse. She writes:
Less than ten minutes later, I get a Slack message from one of the HR admins (HR is based in another office a few hours away) to say “Guy says you’re not well and should go home, everything OK?”
I say “I’m fine, this is sort of weird, he just looked a bit shocked that I had a hot water bottle, I’ve got cramps, you know how it is.”
She goes silent and then offline completely, ten more minutes later, the HR Director calls me and asks me if I can find a meeting room, which I do. She then tells me that I shouldn’t disclose my medical problems to anyone who isn’t part of HR as it can make them uncomfortable. I’m literally shocked, I explain exactly what happened, she says “yes I understand, if you’re so unwell you need a hot water bottle you should be home, Guy is extremely uncomfortable and it’s unprofessional”. I say “this is weird, ok, anything else”? She’s quite breezy and professional - “No, that’s all, if you’re feeling better that’s great but if you need to, please do go home, OK bye!"
OMFG. This douche nozzle actually reported her to HR for menstruating at work. The author of the post described herself as "completely flabbergasted" and asked readers: "Am I right to be completely fucking furious?"
She most certainly is. And Twitter agrees. A Twitter user named Emilie shared the story yesterday morning, and it's already wracked up nearly 8,000 retweets:
"Imagine being so immature that you complain to HR about someone on their period," she wrote.
Now everyone is dragging this "Guy" who is scared of a little period.
This thread pretty much says it all:
This sounds like a great solution:
So does this:
And it's not just women who are horrified at this Guy's behavior:
Turns out, lots of men are pretty cool with periods. Good job, men.
And others are calling out this company's HR department for their atrocious handling of the menstruation situation:
People who work in HR agree:
This guy even thinks she should sue for sexual harassment:
What do you think? Should she sue for sexual harassment? Or just pelt Guy with pads and tampons until he eventually learns to be "comfortable" with the female body? Our vote is for option #2.