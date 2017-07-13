Advertising

Periods! If they didn't exist, literally none of us would exist either. And yet, they still seem to make some people uncomfortable and grossed out—yes, even some ADULT humans (generally of the male persuasion, not that we're pointing fingers).

Here's one story about a guy who got so uncomfortable about a co-worker's period, he actually reported her to H.R. This story, originally shared on Mumsnet by user "Snuffalo," will make your period blood boil (if that grosses you out, don't read ahead, and also you should probably leave society).

Snuffalo writes that she was suffering from "horrible menstrual cramps" and painkillers weren't helping (BEEN THERE), so she was holding a hot water bottle in her lap.

Here's what happened next:

My sort-of-supervisor* we’ll call Guy comes over to talk to me about something, notices the hot water bottle, says “there’s no way you’re cold today, are you?” I say “um, no, just for the pain relief”. He looks confused and then literally horrified and then he walks away.

UGH. Most women have experienced a man being both intrusive and repulsed by us at the same time and can relate to the struggle. But the story gets worse. She writes:

Less than ten minutes later, I get a Slack message from one of the HR admins (HR is based in another office a few hours away) to say “Guy says you’re not well and should go home, everything OK?”



I say “I’m fine, this is sort of weird, he just looked a bit shocked that I had a hot water bottle, I’ve got cramps, you know how it is.”



She goes silent and then offline completely, ten more minutes later, the HR Director calls me and asks me if I can find a meeting room, which I do. She then tells me that I shouldn’t disclose my medical problems to anyone who isn’t part of HR as it can make them uncomfortable. I’m literally shocked, I explain exactly what happened, she says “yes I understand, if you’re so unwell you need a hot water bottle you should be home, Guy is extremely uncomfortable and it’s unprofessional”. I say “this is weird, ok, anything else”? She’s quite breezy and professional - “No, that’s all, if you’re feeling better that’s great but if you need to, please do go home, OK bye!"

OMFG. This douche nozzle actually reported her to HR for menstruating at work. The author of the post described herself as "completely flabbergasted" and asked readers: "Am I right to be completely fucking furious?"

She most certainly is. And Twitter agrees. A Twitter user named Emilie shared the story yesterday morning, and it's already wracked up nearly 8,000 retweets:

People menstruate, Guy.



Imagine being so immature that you complain to HR about someone on their period 😫 pic.twitter.com/53LWog94ED — emilie (@anygirlfriday) July 12, 2017

"Imagine being so immature that you complain to HR about someone on their period," she wrote.

Now everyone is dragging this "Guy" who is scared of a little period.

Oh poor little snowflake Guy. My heart BLEEDS for you. Tit. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) July 12, 2017

This thread pretty much says it all:

what the hell is this fuckery — Emmeline May (@RStarDinoPirate) July 12, 2017

"Guy is extremely uncomfortable and it's unprofessional".

Yes. It IS really unprofessional of Guy to be this uncomfortable about periods. — Emmeline May (@RStarDinoPirate) July 12, 2017

also, what was she supposed to do? He asked her about the hot water bottle, she answered. How is that "disclosing medical conditions"?? — Emmeline May (@RStarDinoPirate) July 12, 2017

"I need to disclose a medical condition. I have a uterus." — Emmeline May (@RStarDinoPirate) July 12, 2017

This sounds like a great solution:

I've got some fuck off big sanny pads I can throw Guys way. Proper maternity pads. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) July 12, 2017

So does this:

Holy shit! Fine, HR, I'll take 5 fully paid days off a month to bleed in the comfort of my own home. — Catherine R. Ward (@Rooneroo) July 12, 2017

And it's not just women who are horrified at this Guy's behavior:

So wait. You can't use a hot water bottle to relieve period pains because it makes a bloke "uncomfortable". I'm reading it right yeah? — Pete (@PeteBluebird) July 12, 2017

Apparently so. I feel like I'm living in another world. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) July 12, 2017

Turns out, lots of men are pretty cool with periods. Good job, men.

Never heard anything like it. Used to work in a close team & the fellas used to buy chocolate etc at "that time"



Nowt to get arsey about. — Pete (@PeteBluebird) July 12, 2017

And others are calling out this company's HR department for their atrocious handling of the menstruation situation:

It seems that HR's behaviour is worse.. like, they chose to stick up for him?! — Lucy B (@LinuxLucy) July 12, 2017

I can't believe the way HR handled it tbh — emilie (@anygirlfriday) July 12, 2017

People who work in HR agree:

I'm the Head of HR in my company, I'd have told Guy to stop being foolish and get back to work. — Matt Buckland (@ElSatanico) July 12, 2017

This guy even thinks she should sue for sexual harassment:

Am I bananas, or is this a sexual discrimination suit just waiting to be filed. — Travis M. Holyfield (@travisholyfield) July 12, 2017

What do you think? Should she sue for sexual harassment? Or just pelt Guy with pads and tampons until he eventually learns to be "comfortable" with the female body? Our vote is for option #2.

