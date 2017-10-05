Advertising

On Thursday, the New York Times published a bombshell report on movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, detailing decades of alleged sexual misconduct. Weinsten has acted extremely inappropriate with women in all different aspects of the entertainment industry, from employees to actors, including Ashley Judd. The behavior ranged from "appearing nearly or fully naked in front of them, requiring them to be present while he bathed or repeatedly asking for a massage or initiating one himself."

In light of this story, writer Anne T. Donahue asked Twitter to share stories of bosses who, like Weinstein, took advantage of their status as young women. The result is harrowing insight into how prevalent sexual harassment is in every industry.

When did you meet YOUR Harvey Weinstein? I'll go first: I was a 17-yr-old co-op student and he insisted on massaging my shoulders as I typed — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) October 5, 2017

Whether it's in Hollywood or at an old Blockbuster video, predatory male behavior is common in every industry.

Oh boy, in the tech world, I'd say about 1 in every 3 dudes I interacted with was some version of Harvey Weinstein. — Alex F (@karmagypsy) October 5, 2017

Not directed at me but 18, working retail. He asked young female employees if he could take "modelling" photos of them. — Terrifying 👻 Coles (@terri_to) October 5, 2017

Ice-skating instructor when I was 12. Years later he was arrested and charged with raping several of his students. — Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) October 5, 2017

Dentist who removed my wisdom teeth. Asked how old I was - a month from turning 18. Was "disappointed he'd have to wait for a bday kiss." — Emily but spookier (@emilyklattsk) October 5, 2017

I had a male boss when I was 24 who would stand over his young female employees until we got up from our seat and hugged him — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) October 5, 2017

Guy in his 70s regularly asked me out for drinks. Finally told him to leave me alone; he said, "I thought girls your age had daddy issues." — 👻Maggie🦇 (@illuminateddino) October 5, 2017 I was 18 and learning how to drive. My instructor would KEEP ON resting his hand on my upper thigh while I was concentrating on the road. — Lenore Ramirez (@lenore_ramirez) October 5, 2017 First law firm out of college. Not 1 but 3 different attorneys attempted. After first, I complained to HR who hinted I had led them on. — Patricia Mooneyham (@MooneyhamTricia) October 5, 2017

First job out of college was as a receptionist. Someone called for days, 3x times a day, and asked about my breasts. Boss said it was funny. — Marianna (@mcterzakis) October 5, 2017

At 18 I had a work study boss who covered my eyes/nose with his hand and said that I reminded him of Monica Lewinsky. https://t.co/3ELcB2NHMw — Tristan Durst (@rednecksatan) October 5, 2017

14 years old and working at Arby's. 30-something district manager repeatedly grabbed my ass and pretended it was an accident. https://t.co/g6nrVpjquP — Jess ❄ (@blindcavefish) October 5, 2017

Many women experienced harassment from their teachers.

7th grade. was dropping off a proj. to my teacher before school, wearing a long skirt. he said "pretty skirt. don't you have a shorter one?" — kim windyka (@kimlw) October 5, 2017

He was a substitute teacher who rubbed his crotch on all the girls' desks. We were in junior high... — Rebecca Topping (@benditlikebecka) October 5, 2017

We all were creeped out so we put chalk on the corners of our desks so it would show up on his black pants. Hilarity. — Rebecca Topping (@benditlikebecka) October 5, 2017

I ALSO had a teacher who massaged female students' shoulders while we typed. This was fifth grade. What is it with the shoulder massages?! — Kaitlin Menza (@heykmenz) October 5, 2017

Comedian Nikki Glaser opened up about the owner of a comedy club, and how difficult it was to come forward at the time.

My Harvey Weinstein was a club owner who constantly commented on my body and made disgusting jokes that weren't even funny but that I — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) October 5, 2017

laughed at bc I was young& scared it would affect me getting work that i often went unpaid for anyway. Years later I found out this guy... — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) October 5, 2017

tells other comics that he could have fucked me but chose not to. He is in his late 60s. 🔥🔥🔥 — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) October 5, 2017

Sexual harassment is everywhere, and often goes unreported out of fear.

So, men, the onus is on you not to be a criminal creep. And it's on us to support the victims.

