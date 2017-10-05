Advertising

On Thursday, the New York Times published a bombshell report on movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, detailing decades of alleged sexual misconduct. Weinsten has acted extremely inappropriate with women in all different aspects of the entertainment industry, from employees to actors, including Ashley Judd. The behavior ranged from "appearing nearly or fully naked in front of them, requiring them to be present while he bathed or repeatedly asking for a massage or initiating one himself."

In light of this story, writer Anne T. Donahue asked Twitter to share stories of bosses who, like Weinstein, took advantage of their status as young women. The result is harrowing insight into how prevalent sexual harassment is in every industry.

Advertising

Whether it's in Hollywood or at an old Blockbuster video, predatory male behavior is common in every industry.

Advertising
Advertising

Many women experienced harassment from their teachers.

Advertising
Advertising

Comedian Nikki Glaser opened up about the owner of a comedy club, and how difficult it was to come forward at the time.

Advertising

Sexual harassment is everywhere, and often goes unreported out of fear.

So, men, the onus is on you not to be a criminal creep. And it's on us to support the victims.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.