Tone-deaf headline about men hugging women gets the Twitter roasting it deserves.

"In Wake Of Weinstein, Men Wonder If Hugging Women Still OK."
Monday afternoon, CBS Los Angeles published an article by The Associated Press with that headline. By Tuesday morning, the article had been eviscerated on Twitter, mostly by women dragging the viewpoints of the men profiled in the article.
“Have we gotten to the point now where men can’t say, ‘That’s a nice dress’ or ‘Did you do something with your hair?'” Steve Wyard, a sales associate, said in the story. “The potential problem is you can’t even feel safe saying, ‘Good morning’ anymore.”
Oh, Steve. I'm so sorry you feel unsafe wishing your women coworkers a good morning. That can't be nearly as horrible as feeling unsafe walking, parking, taking Ubers, and, oh yeah, having to be alone in an office with GUYS LIKE YOU, STEVE. (Shout out to Saturday Night Live's sketch "Welcome to Hell" for some of those.)
Another dude named John Frith, a former spokesman for California politicians, is currently experiencing some belated male guilt. The article reads:
Looking back, he says, he believes his most egregious transgression was ordering a female intern to fetch him a cup of coffee. He says he wouldn’t do it now.
“She glared at me like I was just the worst person in the world,” he recalls. “I would like to apologize to her now, but after these many, many years I can’t remember her name.”
Hey John, maybe if you respected your employee enough to know her name, she wouldn't have hated you so much!
After giving these problematic dudes a platform they didn't deserve, the writer of the article used the conclusion to–gasp–quote a woman. “Sometimes we as women have a tendency of playing what I call nice,” said sociologist Carolann Peterson. “We don’t want to offend anybody so we don’t say anything.”
As a result of the #MeToo movement, Peterson's observation of women "playing nice" so as not to offend has majorly shifted, with more victims speaking up about predators.
Many women responded to CBS's article on Twitter, roasting any dudes who side with the viewpoints expressed in the story.
Chance the Rapper also responded to the CBS article with a message. "Gross. Don't," he wrote.
Some prick named Joey managed to tweet a response to Chance that displayed both sexism and racism. Wow!
Sharia law is the Islamic Religious Law. As explained by ThoughtCo, stricter parts of Sharia law dictate that women should dress and act modestly.
In response, Chance the Rapper proceeded to roast Joey's sexism, his racism, AND what are probably his fashion choices.