Tone-deaf headline about men hugging women gets the Twitter roasting it deserves.

Monday afternoon, CBS Los Angeles published an article by The Associated Press with that headline. By Tuesday morning, the article had been eviscerated on Twitter, mostly by women dragging the viewpoints of the men profiled in the article.

“Have we gotten to the point now where men can’t say, ‘That’s a nice dress’ or ‘Did you do something with your hair?'” Steve Wyard, a sales associate, said in the story. “The potential problem is you can’t even feel safe saying, ‘Good morning’ anymore.”

Oh, Steve. I'm so sorry you feel unsafe wishing your women coworkers a good morning. That can't be nearly as horrible as feeling unsafe walking, parking, taking Ubers, ​​​​​and, oh yeah, having to be alone in an office with GUYS LIKE YOU, STEVE. (Shout out to Saturday Night Live's sketch "Welcome to Hell" for some of those.)

Another dude named John Frith, a former spokesman for California politicians, is currently experiencing some belated male guilt. The article reads: