On Sunday night, Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough won the title of Miss USA for the second year in a row. Before being crowned, McCullough, who Newsweek reports is a scientist working at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, answered a question about whether she thought healthcare was a privilege or a right. She went with "privilege." You can hear her answer in the tweet below.

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege." Listen to your new #MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA. pic.twitter.com/CzPBeaTYHO — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

McCullough also declined to call herself a feminist, saying she preferred the word "equalist."

What's wrong with being a feminist Miss DC USA!?!? Who says feminists hate men? Gurl!!! #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/jr5Hc5p2DN — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) May 15, 2017

Kara McCullough's answers caused mixed reactions on social media. Some conservatives agreed with McCullough (who, according to Newsweek, follows President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump on Twitter), and showed their support for her.

But lots of people disagreed strongly with her opinions. Here's a sample of the varied reactions on Twitter.

the new Miss USA's answer on whether healthcare is a privilege or a right. oof. pic.twitter.com/UJQza3GDOD — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) May 15, 2017

Huge fan of #MissUSA being a black woman and a scientist and advocate for science education, but dang she could use a class on social issues — Keely Cunningham (@KEE_LYme_pie) May 15, 2017

Do not take your political advice from this #MissUSA. Healthcare is a right, not a privilege. https://t.co/O7nnQw8IqV — deray mckesson (@deray) May 15, 2017

SJWs melt down after new Miss USA disses man-hating feminism, says health care not a right https://t.co/bhGfWHbPmk pic.twitter.com/3j3yFDnGEh — Jim Rigney (@rigney_jim) May 15, 2017

So A non-feminist who also thinks Healthcare is a privilege is now supposed 2 be a role model to lil girls #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/ktcz2Gu2gD — 1st Witness (@1st_Witness) May 15, 2017

A brown girl won #MissUSA but she thinks affordable healthcare is a privilege and feminism is man-hate so she's cancelled. #ByeGirl — Out Rae Geous (@_TheOpinion) May 15, 2017

when the winner of Miss USA says she doesn't believe in feminism and that health care is a privilege (not a human right) pic.twitter.com/MTfDbeGz0H — KG (@KayyGoode) May 15, 2017

me hopping on twitter and seeing that the newly crowned miss USA thinks that feminism means you hate men pic.twitter.com/SmIc9pPLFk — Eliza (@NotTheRealEliza) May 15, 2017

Me bc Miss DC won after those bum answers #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/BmcSw6lIO8 — lilz (@lilyanx3) May 15, 2017

Finally a normal, beautiful & intelligent #MissUSA winner.

Healthcare is privilege should not be force by Gov't ✅

Feminism destroys family ✅ — Wyatt Yasuhito (@waynut1_0) May 15, 2017

I was happy that they crowned another black woman Miss USA... until I heard her thoughts on feminism and healthcare pic.twitter.com/TXQ31rijcj — 💫 (@2Naes_) May 15, 2017

So I'm glad the new miss USA is a black girl with natural hair buuuuuuut someone needs to educate her on feminism and healthcare because... pic.twitter.com/RV0KVd9yQL — Amandalexander (@A_man_duh225) May 15, 2017

So on one hand, you've got a woman of color scientist as Miss USA, which is great! On the other hand, she doesn't seem to know the actual definition of feminism (which has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with man-hating), and she views healthcare as a privilege only for people who have jobs. Hmm.

