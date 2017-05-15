On Sunday night, Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough won the title of Miss USA for the second year in a row. Before being crowned, McCullough, who Newsweek reports is a scientist working at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, answered a question about whether she thought healthcare was a privilege or a right. She went with "privilege." You can hear her answer in the tweet below.
McCullough also declined to call herself a feminist, saying she preferred the word "equalist."
Kara McCullough's answers caused mixed reactions on social media. Some conservatives agreed with McCullough (who, according to Newsweek, follows President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump on Twitter), and showed their support for her.
But lots of people disagreed strongly with her opinions. Here's a sample of the varied reactions on Twitter.
So on one hand, you've got a woman of color scientist as Miss USA, which is great! On the other hand, she doesn't seem to know the actual definition of feminism (which has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with man-hating), and she views healthcare as a privilege only for people who have jobs. Hmm.