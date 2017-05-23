Advertising

An honors student at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, NC won't be allowed to walk at her upcoming graduation, and all because of a shirt she wore to school last week.

Yes, folks, we've got another crazy dress code story. (This one really seems like an overreaction, if you ask us.)

ok so this young lady, an HONORS student with MULTIPLE scholarships got suspended basically for the rest of her senior year because of this: pic.twitter.com/E264srpJCO — curly aliyah (@curlyaliyah) May 21, 2017

According to NBC Charlotte, the student, named Summer, wore a green off-the-shoulder top to school last Wednesday, that showed some of her shoulders and back.

According to Summer, the school's principal came up to her while she was eating lunch and asked her if she had a jacket. Summer told the principal that she thought her shirt was "fine," but she borrowed a jacket from a friend anyway.

Summer told NBC Charlotte that even after she put on and "zipped up" the jacket, the principal requested that she go to the school's control room and change her clothes entirely.

The shirt in question. NBC Charlotte

Summer said that she and the principal have had their fair share of issues over the years, and recently, her mother requested that the school call her before any disciplinary action is taken against her daughter. So, when the principal asked Summer to go to the control room and change she said, "I apologize, I can't go anywhere with you unless my mom is called."

After neither Summer or the principal could get her mom on the phone, the situation really got out of hand.

Summer says the period ended, so she went off to a school assembly. The principal came in and ordered everyone but her to leave. And she had a school security guard with her.

Summer told NBC Charlotte that the principal said to her, "I'm gonna give you an ultimatum. We have tried to call your mother. You either come with me to the control room to change your shirt or we will arrest you."

Arrest her?! Over a shirt?!

Summer says the security guard was about to handcuff her when her mom called back. She ended up going to the control room with school administrators, where she was informed that she was being suspended from school for 10 days and barred from all senior activities, including graduation.

Seems a little harsh for a top that showed her shoulders, no?

"It's just sad because I worked so hard for four years to walk across that stage," Summer told NBC Charlotte. "We have drug dealers walking across that stage, we have sex offenders walking across that stage and then the 4.4 student who showed her shoulders can't."

Summer has also received a full scholarship to a major university, and now worries that may be in jeopardy.

Let's hope Summer and her school can get this all sorted out soon.

