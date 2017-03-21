Advertising

Today in news that makes no sense, Instagram actually deleted a before/after bikini picture of a woman who lost 115 pounds. For no reason! Really no reason, there's absolutely nothing indecent about the pictures and there's no way they violate Instagram's terms of use in any fashion.

Morgan Bartley, a 19-year-old college student who lives in Ventura, CA, has been chronicling her weight loss journey on Instagram, using the account @morganlosing. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Bartley revealed that when she was 15, she was diagnosed with ovarian torsion. This is a painful condition that caused the loss of one of Bartley's ovaries, and led doctors to believe that she'd never be able to have children biologically. Even though she was only 15, she became depressed and developed a binge eating disorder, which led to her gaining 70 pounds. She told Cosmo, "I felt as if my body had failed me, and that I had no control of what was happening with my life. Binging was the one thing I could control, it was my escape."

But at 17, Morgan Bartley decided she wanted to "take back control of [her] body and save [her] own life." She had weight loss surgery, changed her diet, began working out and also seeing a therapist. That takes us to now, when she posted a triumphant picture on Instagram, only to have it deleted (with no word from Instagram on why).

Bartley reposted the original, and this time she wrote in the caption,

Somebody took their time to report this photo and have it deleted. I think it sucks that people express negativity toward something with only positive intentions, BUT that's why we peeps full of love and light get to make a difference. Never let worldly pessimism or judgement prevent you from living your life and celebrating what you've done with it.

So yeah, I've lost over 110 pounds and I think I look pretty freakin bomb in a bathing suit on the beach, and that's after a lifetime of letting insecurities hold me back from experiencing life. Yes I'll continue to wear a full face of makeup to the beach and yes, I'll continue to be DAMN proud of who I've worked so hard to become.

