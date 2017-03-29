Advertising

Kenzie Brenna is a 27-year-old Instagram model and actress in recovery from an eating disorder and body dysmorphic disorder. She has become known for sharing "realistic" photos of her body as a kind of therapy, and for promoting self-love and body positivity, which tbh we need way more of in this world.

She recently went viral with a post she shared about the "least favorite part" of her body—her stretch marks—and how she has learned to accept them.

In the caption, she wrote:

Here are my thoughts when I look at my least favourite part of my body.

-----------

"They're not usually this noticeable."

"If you only had the money to get rid on them."

"They actually look kinda cool."

"Sorta like a the beginning of a story."

"More like the beginning of a LONG story."

"Would I erase my story to not have these?"

"You'd probably be more comfortable without them."

"Would I truly though?"

"Okay ask yourself the question."

"I don't wanna."

"Just do it."

"Does this affect the quality of who I am?"

"No."

"Would it make you a better person if you got rid of these marks?"

"No."

"Would it make you kinder, more generous and a better lover if you had the money to erase them?"

"No."

"Then you're perfect."

"I don't feel perfect."

"That's cause perfect isn't a feeling."

I love this. Because I've totally had this kind of conversation with myself, but it usually ends up with me covering myself in a tarp and staying home. But it doesn't have to!

Brenna followed up with this realistic pep-talk about self love:

you guys get it 💞 you don't have to be in love with yourself everyday, but I PROMISE if you practice self love you will have more loving moments with yourself than you could ever dream of. ☁️💫

KEEP DREAMING.

KEEP LOVING.

KEEP AT IT.

In another post from a month ago, she also showed some love for her tummy:

Most people can relate to hating some part of their body, whether it's stretch marks or love handles or wide feet or bushy eyebrows or whatever else you have decided is "wrong" or doesn't live up to society's standards. But this is an important reminder that we can change the conversation in our heads, and flip the switch to self love anytime we damn well please.

