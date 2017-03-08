March 18th is International Women's Day, and men feel left out. Much like most non-groundhogs beg for their turn on Groundhog Day, males on Twitter are wondering when it will finally be their turn to be celebrated.
Hundreds of people are asking Twitter (even though Google exists) are asking simple question: When's international men's day?
Well, gentleman, Google has an answer for you:
JK Rowling, master of Twitter, creator of Wizarding Worlds, pinned this tweet to her profile for the day to keep men informed.
Apologies to the gentleman who have to wait until November to have their accomplishments celebrated and their challenges highlighted.