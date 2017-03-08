Advertising

March 18th is International Women's Day, and men feel left out. Much like most non-groundhogs beg for their turn on Groundhog Day, males on Twitter are wondering when it will finally be their turn to be celebrated.

Hundreds of people are asking Twitter (even though Google exists) are asking simple question: When's international men's day?

So just to be fair and curious, when is international men's day? Cuz dudes are pretty awesome too! — Zineeta (@ZineetaDM) March 8, 2017

Is there an international men's day?! 🤔 ..... If not #sexist — Walrus (@wj_kennedy) March 8, 2017

Happy international women's day!

Do men get one of them?? X — Howard Donald (@HowardDonald) March 8, 2017

When's international men's day? — Alfie (@Alfie_Birchmore) March 8, 2017

When's international men's day? — Fitzy (@LFitzy05) March 8, 2017

So when's International Men's Day?? — Stryker O'Boyle (@OBoyleStryker) March 8, 2017

If women have international women's day When's international men's day? — Jack Washington (@JMWashington15) March 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/izzyum/status/839510437540556804

Well, gentleman, Google has an answer for you:

Google

JK Rowling, master of Twitter, creator of Wizarding Worlds, pinned this tweet to her profile for the day to keep men informed.

Apologies to the gentleman who have to wait until November to have their accomplishments celebrated and their challenges highlighted.

