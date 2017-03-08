Advertising

March 8th is International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the world's she-roes and their strength in enduring choruses of "What about International Men's Day?" (yes, it exists, it's November 19th, now step aside and let women have a full 24 hours).

Here are the best, funniest tweets from women on the occasion, because dudes have the other 364 days.

1.

The future is female. The past is female. History is female. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/mYFqwNOxAC — Meg V. Jones (@ItsMegNotMegan) March 8, 2017

2.

May the blood come from all of your whatevers on this blessed Women's Day — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) March 8, 2017

3.

Apparently the Statue of Liberty lights went out due to a power failure. But I would argue women are also protesting due to a power failure. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 8, 2017

4.

Donald Trump doesn't see WOMEN, he sees OWN ME. — Amanda Mancino (@Manda_like_wine) March 8, 2017

5.

Today we reflect on our progress & the fights ahead against a President who bragged about grabbing women by their private parts #neverforget — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 8, 2017

6.

Not a single one of us is here without a woman. Not one. Even you, threatened, angry guy. No one. Everyday is #InternationalWomensDay dammit — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) March 8, 2017

7.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to everyone except the 53% of white women who voted for Donald Trump — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) March 8, 2017

8.

Child: "Why is today different from all the other days?"

Me: "It's the one day it's hip for Republicans to pretend to respect women." — Allison Raskin (@AllisonRaskin) March 8, 2017

9.

The Trump WH is so feminist, EVERY day is Day Without a Woman. pic.twitter.com/rYZeYo04kn — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 8, 2017

10.

Today isn't about doing nothing, it's about doing something about the nothing that continues to be done for women. #DayWithoutAWoman — CORINNE FISHER (@PhilanthropyGal) March 8, 2017

11.

Hi if you identify as a male ally, remember:

1) Sit down and

2) Let women speak and

3) Share their work and

4) Call out your sexist friends — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 8, 2017

12.

Here's another fave from my six-yr old, mostly because of the cat yelling 'women' #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/UQ1lvdNgAW — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) March 8, 2017

13.

biologically, being a woman is difficult by default.



shoutout to all the women working their asses off every day. — Robyn (@lilmsragerr) March 8, 2017

14.

Men trying to get through the day without women #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/J78FVL1V6a — Katie Haller (@halleratyou) March 8, 2017

15.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to women who get to be the target of everything : the shaming, the envy , the nastiness but get no apologies — Sydette (@Blackamazon) March 8, 2017

16.

[A Day Without A Woman]



Man: Siri, where is the neares-



Siri: New phone, who dis? — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 8, 2017

17.

"Yeah, but when's International M—"

"November 19th." — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 8, 2017

18.

the only good male feminists I know just have a bunch of interesting women in their lives and shut the fuck up about it — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 8, 2017

19.

on this #InternationalWomensDay think of the social media managers who couldn't strike and need to moderate "BUT WHAT ABOUT MEN" comments — ella of themyscira (@brosandprose) March 8, 2017

20.

21.

if I ever stab a man it will be with this lapel pin pic.twitter.com/KygbA76FDP — Bez (@Bez) March 8, 2017

22.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to myself because we're taught to hate each other — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 8, 2017

23.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to ALL women, from all races, trans women, those w/ disabilities, queer women...



...Except for these fuckers pic.twitter.com/XXub1g92zr — Rosa Esc@ndón (@humancomedian) March 8, 2017

24.

behind every great woman is me screaming YES QUEEN so loud that her hair blows around like a music video — erin chack (@ErinChack) March 8, 2017

25.

26.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay. This picture sums up my personal worldview as a woman. pic.twitter.com/qrhjrpyKFh — The Black Madonna 🕯 (@blackmadonnachi) March 8, 2017

