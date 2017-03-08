Advertising

March 8th is International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the world's she-roes and their strength in enduring choruses of "What about International Men's Day?" (yes, it exists, it's November 19th, now step aside and let women have a full 24 hours).

Here are the best, funniest tweets from women on the occasion, because dudes have the other 364 days.

1.

Advertising

2.

3.

4.

Advertising

5.

6.

7.

Advertising

8.

9.

10.

Advertising

11.

12.

13.

Advertising

14.

15.

16.

Advertising

17.

18.

19.

Advertising

20.

21.

22.

Advertising

23.

24.

25.

https://twitter.com/dhx556/status/839459628740128768
Advertising

26.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.