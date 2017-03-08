Advertising

People around the world celebrate International Women's Day on March 8th, whether they're participating in the Women's Strike or simply spreading the love on social media. Celebrities are getting in on the action, and many of them are even sharing pictures of people other than themselves!

Chelsea Handler

LeBron James

Patricia Arquette

Ellen DeGeneres

Jared Leto

Yoko Ono

Cara Delevigne

Katy Perry

Russell Brand

Tamron Hall

Lindsay Lohan

Sarah Silverman

Mark Ruffalo (ft. Danny DeVito!)

Pee-wee Herman

Queen Latifah

Alicia Keys

Lily Allen

Kris Jenner

#InternationalWomensDay #Repost @carineroitfeld ・・・ ❤️❤️❤️ regram @mario_sorrenti

Cole Sprouse

Adele

David Beckham

Happy Women's Day to all the amazing ladies around the world #womensday 💜

Amy Schumer

#internationalwomensday #adaywithoutawoman

Kerry Washington

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

so much yes Repost from @daniela_viviana

Blake Lively

Girls. Rule. 🚺💪🏿🚺💪🏾🚺💪🏽🚺💪🏼🚺💪🏻🚺

Rob Kardashian

Cousin love 🙌🙌🙌💙💙💙

Karlie Kloss

Madonna

Mayim Bialik

Lena Dunham

Priyanka Chopra

Gabourey Sidibe

Kim Kardashian West

Joss Whedon

