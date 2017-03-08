Advertising
People around the world celebrate International Women's Day on March 8th, whether they're participating in the Women's Strike or simply spreading the love on social media. Celebrities are getting in on the action, and many of them are even sharing pictures of people other than themselves!
Chelsea Handler
LeBron James
Patricia Arquette
Advertising
Ellen DeGeneres
Jared Leto
Yoko Ono
Cara Delevigne
Advertising
Katy Perry
Russell Brand
Tamron Hall
Lindsay Lohan
Advertising
Sarah Silverman
Mark Ruffalo (ft. Danny DeVito!)
Pee-wee Herman
Queen Latifah
Advertising
Alicia Keys
Lily Allen
Kris Jenner
Cole Sprouse
Advertising
Adele
David Beckham
Amy Schumer
Kerry Washington
Advertising
Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Blake Lively
Rob Kardashian
Karlie Kloss
Advertising
Madonna
Mayim Bialik
Lena Dunham
Priyanka Chopra
Advertising
Gabourey Sidibe
Kim Kardashian West
Joss Whedon
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.