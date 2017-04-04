To celebrate Equal Pay Day, Ivanka Trump tweeted a link to an article about the wage gap on Tuesday morning, telling her followers, "We must close the gender pay gap!" It's a lovely sentiment, but somewhat strange considering that her father, President Donald Trump, has a pretty spotty record with women. Just one week earlier, he signed an executive order revoking President Obama's 2014 Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces order, which protected the workplace rights of women and minorities, including equal pay.
The replies to her tweet were dominated by her father's supporters mansplaining to her that the wage gap is a myth. But there were also plenty of angry liberals who were very eager to point out her hypocrisy.
Will these messages get through to Ivanka? Probably not. Unlike her father, I doubt she checks her replies.