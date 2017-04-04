Advertising

To celebrate Equal Pay Day, Ivanka Trump tweeted a link to an article about the wage gap on Tuesday morning, telling her followers, "We must close the gender pay gap!" It's a lovely sentiment, but somewhat strange considering that her father, President Donald Trump, has a pretty spotty record with women. Just one week earlier, he signed an executive order revoking President Obama's 2014 Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces order, which protected the workplace rights of women and minorities, including equal pay.

#EqualPayDay is a reminder that women deserve equal pay for equal work. We must work to close the gender pay gap! https://t.co/CcwsoBXWdF — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 4, 2017

Advertising

The replies to her tweet were dominated by her father's supporters mansplaining to her that the wage gap is a myth. But there were also plenty of angry liberals who were very eager to point out her hypocrisy.

.@IvankaTrump you can start by talking to your daddy-boyfriend pic.twitter.com/jPyz4BKiOk — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) April 4, 2017

COMPLICIT. — ella of themyscira (@brosandprose) April 4, 2017

He signed an executive order revoking the 2014 Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces order... Direct impact on women's pay and workplace equality. — AbbyRoo26 (@p8d) April 4, 2017

Advertising

This is coming from a woman who didn't stand up for women against her dad who grabs women's genitalia & brags. I have no respect for her. — Naina Jolie (@nainajolie) April 4, 2017

Maybe Ivanka is Dudley Dursley and Tiffany is Harry and one day she'll break free from under the stairs and save us all. The Trump Who Lived — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 4, 2017

In china where all her products are made? — Nat (@Nat_NicAogain) April 4, 2017

Advertising

"take this carrot!" don't watch as my family exploits powers for even more money. — kat (@katpersists) April 4, 2017

Will these messages get through to Ivanka? Probably not. Unlike her father, I doubt she checks her replies.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.