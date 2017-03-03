Why was this 99-year-old woman cuffed and booked? Because she wanted to be—going to jail was an item on her bucket list, and the Nijmegen-Zuid, Netherlands cops were nice enough to help her out.
The police station posted the pictures of the woman, identified only as "Annie," loving her jail experience. Their post quickly went viral, racking up over 7,000 likes.
Why did she want to get arrested and go to jail? Who knows. I just wish we could see the rest of her bucket list. Hopefully she's already crossed off skydiving, bungee-jumping, and joining a motorcle gang.
Also, take note: according to Distractify, this isn't something the police station would normally allow. Sorry to all you prison-buffs out there who are just dying to go jail.