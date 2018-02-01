Jamie Dornan talks about his 'penis bag' struggles while filming 'Fifty Shades.'

The highly anticipated climax to the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy comes next week, and Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are doing their very best to try and answer questions about the movie on TV.

Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dornan got down to the nitty gritty of filming the sex scenes, which—let's be real—are the reason people go see the movies.

giphy

Kimmel inquired about what sexytime is like with a co-star you've already been with for awhile, and if it's gotten boring "like an old married couple."

"This is going to sound bad, but it's almost like brother-sister," he explained.

giphy

When it comes to his wardrobe, Dornan is set with a "wee-bag," which is an Irish saying for weenie..."it doesn't mean it's wee inside."

You'd think a star at his level would have a wee-bag of his own, but Hollywood likes to recycle. On the set of the first movie, Dornan got to pick out his wee friend, but discovered in the seam it said "inmate number three."