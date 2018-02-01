Jamie Dornan talks about his 'penis bag' struggles while filming 'Fifty Shades.'

The highly anticipated climax to the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy comes next week, and Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are doing their very best to try and answer questions about the movie on TV.
Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dornan got down to the nitty gritty of filming the sex scenes, which—let's be real—are the reason people go see the movies.
Kimmel inquired about what sexytime is like with a co-star you've already been with for awhile, and if it's gotten boring "like an old married couple."
"This is going to sound bad, but it's almost like brother-sister," he explained.
When it comes to his wardrobe, Dornan is set with a "wee-bag," which is an Irish saying for weenie..."it doesn't mean it's wee inside."
You'd think a star at his level would have a wee-bag of his own, but Hollywood likes to recycle. On the set of the first movie, Dornan got to pick out his wee friend, but discovered in the seam it said "inmate number three."
That's right, it's been used, and not even by inmate number one.
Dornan's Fifty Shades journey has even more great stories. To get ready for the press tour, he had a private screening of Fifty Shades Freed in London, with a big, burly security guard to make sure he doesn't pirate it.
While Dornan missed half the movie peeing, the two men really bonded at the end.