People are slamming Cara Delevingne's 'tone-deaf' Jimmy Choo ad about catcalling.

Cara Delevingne's new ad campaign with Jimmy Choo is getting a lot of attention...but for all the wrong reasons.

In this new spot entitled "Shimmer in the Dark" for Jimmy Choo's Cruise 2018 campaign, Delevingne struts down the street in a red sequin mini-dress while getting catcalled by multiple people. Apparently, this was made to make you want to buy shoes?

Check it out:

Dang, Jimmy Choo! Read the room! In a year where sexual harassment is at the forefront of the news, it may not be the best time to run an ad glorifying street harassment of any kind. And yes, the "cat-callers" in question here are all commenting on Cara's shoes, but as most women who have been catcalled know, when a stranger "compliments" you on your shoes/dress/hair/eyes/smile....it usually is never as innocent as it seems.

Jimmy Choo tweeted out the ad, but deleted the tweet after receiving a ton of backlash from the internet. But not before feminist author Jessica Valenti shared it with her 205,000 followers first:

Perhaps now is not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is? https://t.co/8TK9huRHLL — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 19, 2017

when will they learn? this is so tired and cliche to begin with. as someone in comms and women's rights and interested in shoes, im disappointed on many fronts. — Noorjahan Akbar (@NoorjahanAkbar) December 19, 2017