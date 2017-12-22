People are slamming Cara Delevingne's 'tone-deaf' Jimmy Choo ad about catcalling.

Cara Delevingne's new ad campaign with Jimmy Choo is getting a lot of attention...but for all the wrong reasons.
In this new spot entitled "Shimmer in the Dark" for Jimmy Choo's Cruise 2018 campaign, Delevingne struts down the street in a red sequin mini-dress while getting catcalled by multiple people. Apparently, this was made to make you want to buy shoes?
Check it out:
Dang, Jimmy Choo! Read the room! In a year where sexual harassment is at the forefront of the news, it may not be the best time to run an ad glorifying street harassment of any kind. And yes, the "cat-callers" in question here are all commenting on Cara's shoes, but as most women who have been catcalled know, when a stranger "compliments" you on your shoes/dress/hair/eyes/smile....it usually is never as innocent as it seems.
Jimmy Choo tweeted out the ad, but deleted the tweet after receiving a ton of backlash from the internet. But not before feminist author Jessica Valenti shared it with her 205,000 followers first:
Some were upset that Delevingne chose to participate in the campaign given her status as an outspoken feminist:
Delevingne was one of the several women to speak about her negative experiences with disgraced movie exec Harvey Weinstein.
Commenters on YouTube also pointed out the problems with the tone-deaf ad:
"That catcall made me feel uncomfortable," wrote one person.
"This ad is disgusting. Completely normalizes and glamorizes cat calling..." said another.
Hey, she also walked away with that hot dog without paying for it! What gives, Cara!?
Neither Jimmy Choo nor Delevingne have made a comment on the criticism, but we will update this post if they do.