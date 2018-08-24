Mom has best response to stranger's cruel note telling her she's too fat to wear leggings.

Some bullies might get older, but that doesn't necessarily mean they grow up. Take, for example, the anonymous stranger who sent a Florida mom and substitute teacher named Kelley Markland a letter in the mail notifying her that she was too fat to wear leggings. What a wonderful human being!

On November 18, Markland returned home after a nice dinner out and found an envelope in her mailbox that contained a letter reading, "a woman who weigh [sic] 300 pounds should not wear yoga pants!!" The envelope also included a photograph of a woman bending over, and a meme of Will Farrell's Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy, saying "Your pants say yoga but your ass says McDonalds." HAHA, SO FUNNY.

Upset, Markland took to Facebook to write a post about her new fun pen pal.

So, I came home from celebrating a fun birthday dinner for Mia and we were all so happy! I open my mail to find this... Posted by Kelley Markland on Friday, November 18, 2016

Her full post reads,