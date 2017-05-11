Advertising

Kellyanne Conway is accusing Anderson Cooper of sexism after he rolled his eyes at her during a disastrous interview on CNN on Tuesday.

Cooper and Conway were discussing the firing of FBI Director James Comey when the conversation got heated, resulting in Cooper rolling his eyes as Conway tried to change the subject to how Donald Trump won Michigan in the 2016 election.

The clip quickly went viral.

Early on Thursday, Kellyanne Conway popped up on Fox & Friends and appeared to accuse Anderson Cooper of sexism. Of course, she also suggested that Hillary Clinton doesn't actually face sexism—not like she does, at least. That's convenient.

"Hillary Clinton is in search of sexism as a lame excuse for why her disastrous candidacy and campaign lost six months ago. I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that."

Hm, yeah. Alternative facts. giphy

Of course, Kellyanne does face sexism. It would be untrue and frankly really stupid to assume that she doesn't. That said, I don't think Anderson Cooper rolled his eyes at her because she is a woman. I think he rolled his eyes at her because she is the worst.

