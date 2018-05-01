The internet is debating this teen's "racist" prom dress.

Keziah Daum, a high school senior from Woods Cross High School in Woods Cross, Utah, has come under fire for her choice of prom dress.

The 18-year-old decided to don this traditional Chinese dress, known as cheongsam in Cantonese, to prom. Daum said she picked up the gown in a local vintage store, and was attracted to it because of its modest neckline.

Twitter

Daum uploaded some prom pics online, and all hell broke loose.

First, one tweeter asked if she was part Chinese. Daum clarified that she is not.

Twitter

Before long, the comments became a war zone.

Twitter

Some felt strongly that Daum was appropriating Chinese culture by wearing the dress:

This isn’t ok. I wouldn’t wear traditional Korean, Japanese or any other traditional dress and I’m Asian. I wouldn’t wear traditional Irish or Swedish or Greek dress either. There’s a lot of history behind these clothes. Sad. — Jeannie (@JeannieBeanie99) April 28, 2018