The internet is debating this teen's "racist" prom dress.

April Lavalle
May 01, 2018@1:18 PM
Keziah Daum, a high school senior from Woods Cross High School in Woods Cross, Utah, has come under fire for her choice of prom dress.

The 18-year-old decided to don this traditional Chinese dress, known as cheongsam in Cantonese, to prom. Daum said she picked up the gown in a local vintage store, and was attracted to it because of its modest neckline.

Daum uploaded some prom pics online, and all hell broke loose.

First, one tweeter asked if she was part Chinese. Daum clarified that she is not.

Before long, the comments became a war zone.

Some felt strongly that Daum was appropriating Chinese culture by wearing the dress:

While others fully supported her:

But Daum did not back down. Instead, she tweeted this in response to the controversy:

