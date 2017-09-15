Advertising

While more and more people are embracing the body positivity movement, the belief that being skinnier will make us happy seems to be stubbornly hanging on. One model is trying to change that.

Model KhrystyAna recently shared a before-and-after photo on her Instagram that proves that skinny doesn't always equal happy and healthy. On the left is KhrystyAna back in 2013, and her recent photo is on the right.

She says that back then, she was working on becoming "small enough" to be a fashion model.

In 2013 I thought I wasn't small enough to be a fashion model and technically i have never been small enough. Even back then with all the dietary suffering and daily long hours at the gym I was at 37.5 hip size, a bit too thick. Was I happy? Absolutely not. I did not care about my happiness nor mental health, it was all about getting the next gig. I found myself depressed going through identity crisis. I gained more weight, hated myself more and more until I had no more energy left within me to hate anything. But exhaustion was somehow freeing. Freeing from thoughts. Blank brained, I looked at this newer but older me. No more striking judgments. Why? Why should we ever wreck ourselves? For career? parental approvals? romances? or fame? Why did I? Why would you ever? TRUST the NOWEST you, trust that this is deserving of all your love. It really does. ---- yours, Newer but older Khrystyana -- 1. Photo by my good friend @danrappa 2. By @stephgeddes #allBodiesAreGoodBodies #bodypositive#effyourbeautystandards#iamsizesexy#teamcurvy#embraceyourcurves#beautybeyondsize#noshame#bodypositivity#honormycurves#curvymodels#ilovemybody#bodylove#bodyacceptance#selfconfidence#bodyimage#curvymodel#bopo#thisbody#bopowarrior #boldncurvy#celebratemysize#goldenconfidence#AlternativeCurves

A post shared by BodyPositive Activist (@khrystyana) on

"In 2013 I thought I wasn't small enough to be a fashion model and technially I have never been small enough," KhrystyAna wrote in the caption. "Even back then with all the dietary suffering and daily long hours at the gym, I was at 37.5 hip size, a bit too thick. Was I happy? Absolutely not."

KhrystyAna recalled beating herself up for not being thin enough, and said that eventually led her to depression and exhaustion.

"I found myself depressed going through identity crisis," she wrote. "I gained more weight, hated myself more and more until I had no more energy left within me to hate anything."

"But exhaustion was somehow freeing," she continued. "Freeing from thoughts. Blank brained, I looked at this new but older me. Why? Why should we wreck ourselves? For career? Parental approvals? Romances? Or fame? Why did I? Why did you ever?"

THE "F" WORD Have you ever been called "FAT"? If you say 'yes', has that person tried to shame you and make you feel guilty, ugly, or sad if they called you so? Have they succeeded in their attempt? Did that person make you believe that the "F" word is negative? They did in my case. Before I discovered my power and that I actually can reverse the negative into positive, should I chose to. FAT can be my sweetest compliment of the day, I can thank the bully, can't I? Imagine their mind blown. It's like they try to bully you by calling you "Beautiful". YES . You can use your power to turn what's meant to be negative into something positive. Call me crazy, but I've tried it. I've been called "fat this" and "fat that" , and I thanked them genuinely. Their faces were priceless. Thoughts? - khrystyana photo by @victoriajanashviliphoto for @chic_cartel

A post shared by BodyPositive Activist (@khrystyana) on

"TRUST the NOWEST you, she concluded her post. "Trust that this is deserving of all your love. It really does."

Truth. Go out there and be happy, everybody.

