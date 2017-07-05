Advertising

Krystal Olsen, who according to Distractify is from Long Island, New York, has a tweet that is currently going totally viral (it's been retweeted over 80,000 times so far). The tweet's popularity is due not just to the text, but to the picture attached.

This guy grabbed my ass, I dragged him out in a chokehold, he slammed me into a wall. And is crying like a bitch when he got arrested. pic.twitter.com/rL3qATmL3O — knockout (@knockoutxo) July 1, 2017

Here's what went down, according to Olsen's tweet and Distractify: Olsen was bartending when some random guy decided that it would be a cool idea to grab her butt. In turn, she put him into a chokehold, and he responded by slamming her into a wall. Then security got involved, and dude was arrested. Olsen tweeted a picture of him, handcuffed, and totally bawling.

Advertising

The reactions on Twitter were mostly supportive, from women and men alike.

The best part is that you literally stood there taking this photo of him. So priceless. 🙌🏻 — Atheists (@atheists_music) July 1, 2017

Actually the head of security did and sent it to me bahaha but I was standing right there when he did it — knockout (@knockoutxo) July 1, 2017

HOLY FUCK ARE YOU OKAY? Shout out to you for defending yourself. Proud of you — Meredith Malinofsky (@mmalinofsky) July 1, 2017

Advertising

You are awesome and I want my daughter to grow up to be just like you. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 2, 2017

pic.twitter.com/CMEu0UhmqY — Jessica Sade (@FaithlessCarmen) July 1, 2017 Don't have a daughter but if I did I'd be proud of her for defending herself as you did. Be careful out there — Laura (@virgoLauraRN) July 2, 2017 I have 3 daughters. I hope they respond the same. — Dee (@nastywomantalks) July 2, 2017

But of course there are always men who just don't get why grabbing a stranger's ass is assault.

Poor boy. You don't think you've overreacted? — Tommy 'Guru' Allan (@TomBoxingAsylum) July 1, 2017

Advertising

Men don't get to touch what they want whenever they want and get a simple slap on the wrist. He assualted her so she assaulted him back — Em (@wallywalberg) July 1, 2017

I have a hard time agreeing that's an assault — Tommy 'Guru' Allan (@TomBoxingAsylum) July 1, 2017

Groping someone without consent is literally the definition of sexual assault. — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) July 1, 2017

It's beyond disturbing to me that so many Guys do not understand what sexual assault is. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) July 2, 2017

Advertising

So you couldn't just slap him or something? You went straight to full chokehold? — Lil Bobby Blade (@DucksuiG) July 1, 2017

So he couldn't have just left her alone or something? He had to go straight for her ass? — Chestnut (@chestnutdrag) July 1, 2017

He could have! They both could have showed some restraint — Lil Bobby Blade (@DucksuiG) July 1, 2017

That's not the point. The point is that men need to stop sexually harassing and assaulting women. pic.twitter.com/taZbXROgic — Chestnut (@chestnutdrag) July 1, 2017

Advertising

Idk. I just don't agree with choking and sending somebody to jail because they touched you once. I understand that he shouldnt have done it — Lil Bobby Blade (@DucksuiG) July 1, 2017

Don't assault someone and they won't need to defend themselves. Case closed. Open & shut. That simple. Don't grab strangers. — Cait (@itsjustcaaitlin) July 1, 2017

Well, Olsen's actions are definitely a chokehold step in the right direction.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.