Being a woman on the internet means dealing with a lot of trolls, and one of trolls favorite things to do is body-shame. Body-shaming intimidates a lot of women, which is just what it's designed to do, but not Laura Delarato. The Refinery29 video producer decided to take the hurtful comments people post about her body online and turn them into art.

Plus Size Women Are Sexy

Plus size women are sexy and the world needs to see that. http://r29.co/2o3W9mT

Posted by Refinery29 on Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Last month, Delarato debuted a short film about plus-size women and body-positivity on Refinery29. She wrote about her impetus for making the film:

Studies suggest that seeing body diversity more often can actually make people more likely to consider larger bodies more aspirational and attractive. So I created a photo project to show New Yorkers how sexy plus-size women can be — by presenting them with steamy, intimate scenarios featuring one sexy plus-size woman: me. The project was dedicated to tackling misconceptions around fat bodies and sex, like fat people only have sex with other fat people, plus-size women don't look good in lingerie, and the idea that fat is a derogatory word.

Any sort of body-positivity draws negativity online from trolls, but instead of letting their hurtful comments silence her, Delarato took the body-shaming she received from trolls and turned it into art in the form of The Comments Project.

this is what retaliation looks like.

A post shared by Laura (@lauradelarato) on

Speaking to Refinery29, Delarato said, "The point of comments like these is to make me feel small and uncomfortable and like an object. That's how we control women. I didn’t want other people to think this is allowed. So I refuse to let this go unnoticed."

Never let trolls shut you up. And check out some more of Laura Delarato's empowering art below.

when I look in the mirror, I see the ultimate hot as fuck #plussize dream girl who can squat 180lbs, deadlift 240lbs, warrior pose with the best of them, run a 8-10 minute mile, dresses like a champ, dates like a queen and who values kindness above all • • • comments and personal attacks like this come from an ignorant understanding of health, size, and the misconception that having a larger body means you can't take care of yourself. • • • There is a lot of thin privilege in posting a food photo, eating in public, or just being confident — because if you're plus size, those simple moments are under scrutiny • • • Sadly, people still ask me if I ate junk food as a kid, if I workout, if I know my top is sheer, or where I get my confidence from. Answers: No...my grandmother would kill me, 5 days a week plus I'm a Getty Image fitness model, yes...sheer is life, and from the confidence store right on Go Fuck Yourself street • • • next time you want to come at me with some comment about my health, go to school, get your medical degree, start a practice, call me for a check up, and tell me that I need more sunlight because vitamin D deficiency is the only health problem I currently face • • • if you don't see me the way I see myself then that is tragic for you. XOXOXOX, your goddamn dream girl 🖤

A post shared by Laura (@lauradelarato) on

a lesson in value

A post shared by Laura (@lauradelarato) on

sitting & surviving

A post shared by Laura (@lauradelarato) on

