Advertising

Being a woman on the internet means dealing with a lot of trolls, and one of trolls favorite things to do is body-shame. Body-shaming intimidates a lot of women, which is just what it's designed to do, but not Laura Delarato. The Refinery29 video producer decided to take the hurtful comments people post about her body online and turn them into art.

Plus Size Women Are Sexy Plus size women are sexy and the world needs to see that. http://r29.co/2o3W9mT Posted by Refinery29 on Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Last month, Delarato debuted a short film about plus-size women and body-positivity on Refinery29. She wrote about her impetus for making the film:

Advertising

Studies suggest that seeing body diversity more often can actually make people more likely to consider larger bodies more aspirational and attractive. So I created a photo project to show New Yorkers how sexy plus-size women can be — by presenting them with steamy, intimate scenarios featuring one sexy plus-size woman: me. The project was dedicated to tackling misconceptions around fat bodies and sex, like fat people only have sex with other fat people, plus-size women don't look good in lingerie, and the idea that fat is a derogatory word.

Any sort of body-positivity draws negativity online from trolls, but instead of letting their hurtful comments silence her, Delarato took the body-shaming she received from trolls and turned it into art in the form of The Comments Project.

Advertising

this is what retaliation looks like. A post shared by Laura (@lauradelarato) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

Speaking to Refinery29, Delarato said, "The point of comments like these is to make me feel small and uncomfortable and like an object. That's how we control women. I didn’t want other people to think this is allowed. So I refuse to let this go unnoticed."

Never let trolls shut you up. And check out some more of Laura Delarato's empowering art below.

just out here living my diabetes-free life; being reduced to a fetish ... check out the lovely article written by @refinery29 writer @kassie_brabaw about how I use trolling comments for my own personal #bodypositive project (link👆in bio) #commentsproject A post shared by Laura (@lauradelarato) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Advertising

a lesson in value A post shared by Laura (@lauradelarato) on Aug 14, 2016 at 8:26pm PDT

sitting & surviving A post shared by Laura (@lauradelarato) on Oct 19, 2016 at 5:39pm PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.